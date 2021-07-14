SLGI Asset Management Inc. announces changes to select mutual funds

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("SLGI Asset Management") announced today changes to select mutual funds (the "Funds") with the aim to streamline and enhance SLGI Asset Management's product offerings and to comply with upcoming regulatory changes. These proposed changes include Fund name changes, series closures, risk rating changes, and more.

Fund name changes

SLGI Asset Management has built trusted partnerships with its sub-advisors who are chosen after a rigorous selection process, ensuring they are the right asset managers for the funds' mandates. Effective today, new names have been selected for the Funds listed below to better reflect SLGI Asset Management's relationships with the global sub-advisors of these Funds. The mandate of the Funds listed below will not change.

Previous Fund Name New Fund Name Sun Life Excel High Income Fund Sun Life Amundi Emerging Markets Debt Fund Sun Life Excel India Fund Sun Life Aditya Birla India Fund Sun Life Global Dividend Private Pool Sun Life KBI Global Dividend Private Pool Sun Life Excel Emerging Markets Fund Sun Life Schroder Emerging Markets Fund Sun Life Opportunistic Fixed Income Private Pool Sun Life Wellington Opportunistic Fixed Income

Private Pool

Ending sale of deferred sales charge and low load sales charge purchase options

SLGI Asset Management intends to stop offering the deferred sales charge ("DSC") and low load sales charge ("LL") purchase options on each of its Funds. This change will take place after the close of business on or about November 26, 2021 across all Funds.

After November 26, 2021, all DSC and LL purchase options will be closed to purchases, including purchases made through systematic plans such as pre-authorized chequing plans. Securities purchased under the DSC and LL purchase options prior to November 26, 2021, may continue to be held in investor accounts. Switching securities between Funds held under the DSC or LL purchase option will continue to be permitted.

SLGI Asset Management is implementing these changes in anticipation of regulatory changes mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, ending the sale of DSC and LL purchase options across all Canadian jurisdictions that takes effect on June 1, 2022.

Ending trailing commission payments to dealers that do not make a suitability determination

Effective on or before March 31, 2022, SLGI Asset Management will no longer pay trailing commissions to dealers that do not make suitability determinations (the "Impacted Dealers"), such as Order Execution Only dealers. Accounts at Impacted Dealers will only be permitted to purchase or hold securities of the following series of SLGI Mutual Funds, each of which does not pay trailing commissions.

The permitted Fund series includes:

• Series F, • Series FT5, • Series FH, • Series FT8, • Series F5, • Series IS, • Series F8, • Series O and • Series OH.



SLGI Asset Management is implementing this change in anticipation of the regulatory requirement mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to end the payment of trailing commissions to Impacted Dealers that takes effect on June 1, 2022.

Closing Fund series to new purchases

Effective September 1, 2021, Series O shares of the following Funds will no longer be available for purchase or switches in:

Fund Name Sun Life Granite Balanced Class Sun Life Granite Balanced Growth Class Sun Life Granite Conservative Class Sun Life Granite Growth Class Sun Life Granite Moderate Class Sun Life MFS Global Growth Class Sun Life MFS International Opportunities Class Sun Life MFS US Growth Class Sun Life Money Market Class

Fund risk rating reductions

In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, SLGI Asset Management reviews the risk ratings of its Funds at least once a year, as well as when a Fund undergoes a material change. As of July 14, 2021, the following four funds will reduce their risk ratings:

Fund Previous

Risk Rating New

Risk Rating Sun Life MFS Global Growth Class Medium Low to medium Sun Life MFS International Value Fund Medium Low to medium Sun Life Milestone 2025 Fund Low to medium Low Sun Life MFS Low Volatility International Equity

Fund Medium Low to medium

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of March 31, 2021, SLGI Asset Management Inc. manages $33.7 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Media Relations Contact:

Alexandra Locke

Manager, Corporate Communications

T. 416-408-7357

alexandra.locke@sunlife.com

