Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'415 -0.3%  SPI 15'017 -0.4%  Dow 33'563 -0.6%  DAX 15'964 -0.5%  Euro 0.9704 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'293 -0.7%  Gold 1'958 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'321 0.0%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.1%  Öl 76.4 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Darum steigt der Euro etwas - Franken zum Dollar fester
TSMC-Aktie: Taiwan Semiconductors sieht Schwierigkeiten beim geplanten Bau des Dresdner Werks
Tornos-Aktie: Busszahlung gegen Tornos bestätigt
Apple-Aktie verliert nach Rekordhoch: Apple präsentiert bei Keynote Computer-Brille
Gaming-Aktien kaufen: Mit diesen Gamer-Aktien investieren Sie spielerisch Geld!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Holcim1221405Apple908440ABB1222171Idorsia36346343HelloFresh38694957
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Beter Bed Aktie [Valor: 2547483 / ISIN: NL0000339703]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.06.2023 07:30:00

Sleeping better starts here: participate in the webinar of Beter Bed and Dr Sleep

Beter Bed
2.88 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 13 June, Beter Bed, in collaboration with ‘Dr Sleep’, Merijn van de Laar, will be organising a free webinar for everyone keen to improve their sleep. Anyone who sleeps badly one night will notice the difference immediately the next day in terms of mood and focus. Moreover, sleeping badly has an impact on health. As many as one in five Dutch people suffer from some form of sleep deprivation. This webinar is a perfect opportunity for many to change this immediately.

The free webinar on 13 June at 8 p.m. will provide more insight into all the factors that influence the quality of sleep. The webinar aims to raise awareness of the impact of poor sleep and motivate viewers to improve sleep quality for a healthier, more energetic and happier life. Participants will learn how to put these steps into practice immediately.
Dr Sleep, Merijn van de Laar, explains: "Everything about sleeping better will be dealt with. When do you sleep better, and what happens if your night's sleep is no longer healthy? And more especially, what should you do? Topics will include:

  • I have trouble falling asleep.
  • I feel tired during the day.
  • How much sleep do I need?
  • How can I sleep better despite stress or anxiety?
  • How do I ensure the best sleeping environment?
  • How does poor sleep affect my health?
  • … and much more besides.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions about personal sleep issues.”

New step in Sleep better, live better mission
Beter Bed believes and promises that everyone can sleep better. The sleep specialist works hard on its mission every day: Sleep better, live better, and is in line with the manifesto drawn up in September 2022. One way to fulfil this mission is to collaborate with experts in the field of sleep. "We understand better than anyone that sleeping well does not only depend on the right bed, mattress or bedding. With several initiatives, including the webinar with Dr Sleep, we help people in the Netherlands and Belgium to improve their sleep. Apparently, there is a huge need, because the registrations are pouring in,” says Perijn Hoefsloot, Director of Marketing & Customer Experience at Beter Bed.


For more information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626
E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl


For the PDF of the press release, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.