Sleep Country Announces Temporary Closing of All "Sleep Country Canada" and "Dormez-vous" Retail Stores Due to COVID-19

TORONTO, March 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or "Sleep Country Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ) today announced its decision to temporarily close all of its retail stores effective at the close of business on Saturday, March 21st.

"In the past week, many customers have visited our retail stores for urgent and immediate help in creating new sleeping arrangements in their homes. Many of our customers required assistance to create self-isolation areas for family members and friends. We were able to provide customers with blankets, pillows, mattresses and folding cots, all of which are essential items to help families get through these uncertain times," said Dave Friesema, Chief Executive Officer, Sleep Country.

"However, the federal and provincial government guidelines for retail environments are becoming more prescriptive as officials put an increased emphasis on the importance of social distancing in curbing the spread of the virus. Therefore, we have decided to move all customer shopping to our e-commerce platform and close our physical retail locations at this time," added Friesema.

All "Sleep Country Canada" and "Dormez-vous" retail stores will be temporarily closed at 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 21st with the hope of reopening based on government guidelines on Friday, April 3rd.

Our employees will continue to be paid through this closure period. Our Customer Service team will continue to be available to answer customer questions. Online shopping for bedding essentials is available to customers at www.sleepcountry.ca or www.dormezvous.com .

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of March 21, 2020, Sleep Country has 276 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

