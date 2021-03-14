SMI 10’837 -0.4%  SPI 13’628 -0.4%  Dow 32’779 0.9%  DAX 14’502 -0.5%  Euro 1.1109 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’833 -0.3%  Gold 1’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’078 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9298 0.5%  Öl 69.2 -0.6% 
14.03.2021 14:00:00

Sleep Awareness Week Draws Attention to Urologic Condition Keeping Millions of Americans Up at Night

BALTIMORE, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Awareness Week encourages the public to prioritize sleep to improve health and well-being. Waking up from sleep two or more times each night to use the bathroom is a sign of nocturia. Nocturia is a symptom of a problem, not a disease and can impact quality of life.

Lack of sleep can negatively affect the immune system, mood, blood pressure and increase the risk for diabetes. Nocturia can affect overall health and daytime functioning from lack of sleep. It can lower productivity and may even affect the health of the partner whose sleep is often disrupted as well. Older adults with nocturia who make multiple nocturnal trips to the bathroom are at increased risk of potentially serious falls.

Drinking too much fluid before bed, certain medication, illnesses (like diabetes or heart disease) or reduced bladder capacity could be root causes. Depending on a health care provider's diagnosis and results from tests, there are several ways to treat nocturia. Possible solutions include:

  • Limit fluid intake at night. Drink plenty of fluids during the day but limit fluids 2-4 hours before going to bed. Limit caffeine and alcohol.
  • Manage your use of diuretics. If you must take a diuretic, take these 6 or more hours before sleep. This will help reduce the number of times you urinate at night.
  • Raise your legs or use compression socks. If you have fluid build-up in your legs, it helps to raise them. Using elastic compression stockings may help.
  • Enjoy afternoon naps. When you sleep poorly, a nap can be welcome. Naps can also allow liquids to flow into the bloodstream. However, be careful not to nap too much.

"Many patients who wake up at night to urinate believe it is a normal part of aging. Urinating at night is called nocturia," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Although there are changes that occur with aging, it is important to consult with a Urologist to find the reasons for your nocturia, treat the causes and improve daily life."

For more information on nocturia and to find a urologist near you visit www.urologyhealth.org.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:              
Teri Arnold
Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager
Cell: 757-272-7002
tarnold@auanet.org

Urology Care Foundation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleep-awareness-week-draws-attention-to-urologic-condition-keeping-millions-of-americans-up-at-night-301246632.html

SOURCE American Urological Association and Urology Care Foundation

