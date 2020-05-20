Sleek Fleet Launches Proprietary Machine Learning Platform to Find Perfect Driver for Every Truck Load

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleek Fleet, a transportation technology company, is excited to announce the launch of their proprietary machine learning (ML) engine, Sleek Match Engine. Sleek Match Engine uses millions of truck location points, along with other data to automatically match ideal drivers to available loads. "We are utilizing Sleek Fleet proprietary data, coupled with external transportation data sources, to match the right driver to the right load, creating efficiency and savings for our customers," said Oleg Yanchyk, Sleek Fleet CIO.

Sleek Match Engine utilizes a combination of internal and external data. Internal data leverages historic load information from the Sleek Fleet carrier network and includes data variables such as geography, equipment, and load characteristics to map a specific driver's preferences. Sleek Match Engine utilizes multiple external data sources, including DOT reports, to cross-reference and supplement internal data when needed.

Sleek Fleet's leadership, which boasts over 100 years of transportation expertise, along with data scientists who live and breathe machine learning, built Match Engine as an agile, cloud-based engine ready to scale and adapt as new trends emerge within the transportation industry. "Sleek Match Engine uses machine learning, and smart business rules to gauge the likelihood of a specific driver to have interest in a particular load," said Mike Nervick, Sleek Fleet CEO. "We will continue to invest in Match Engine, knowing as the engine collects data and makes recommendations, it gets smarter driving more efficiency and savings for our customers."

Building a smart recommendation engine does not happen overnight. Sleek Fleet has been collecting and organizing large volumes of data since 2018. Sleek leadership, engineers and data scientists have spent months iteratively defining the business rules, matching criteria, testing and then optimizing algorithms. Since the launch in April 2020, Sleek Fleet has already seen a 40%+ growth in the bid acceptance rate amongst recommended drivers. "Sleek Match Engine is just another example of how we live up to our mission to simplify logistics", said Jaimie Kowalski, Sleek VP Marketing. "We are first to market with a proprietary recommendation engine that will save our shipper customers, and registered carriers, time and money."

About Sleek Fleet

Sleek Fleet provides tech-enabled solutions for shippers and carriers. Our diverse team boosts over 100 years of industry expertise with a mission to simplify logistics. Our unique shipper solution provides 100% rate transparency and actionable real-time data. Our innovative carrier solution uses proprietary machine learning to match drivers to the right load every time via our mobile app. Our shipper customer base includes America's best shippers, while our carrier network includes thousands of America's hardest-working drivers with an average of 26 years behind the wheel.

Media Contact: Jaimie Kowalski, Sleek Fleet VP Marketing, jkowalski@sleekfleet.com

