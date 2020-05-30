SLE Synergy Announces Delay in Filing of Interim Financial Disclosure Due to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ - SLE Synergy Ltd. ("SLE" or the "Company"), announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission has adopted the BC Instrument 51-515 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Blanket Exemption Order") for the purpose of providing certain filing relief to issuers in light of the challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is relying on the Blanket Exemption Order and will delay the filing of its interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 as required under section 4.7(3) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (the "Required Interim Filings").

The Company currently intends to make the Required Interim Filings by July 15, 2020.

Pursuant to the Blanket Exemption Order, the Company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Required Interim Filings are filed on SEDAR.

Other than as previously disclosed and the information included herein, there are no other material business developments of the Company since May 11, 2020, being the date of the Company's Long Form Prospectus, which consist of the Company's audited financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2020.

About SLE Synergy

SLE's operations are based out of Singapore, with its primary business being to provide one-stop turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions that range from consultancy and design, to the construction of projects involving high technology production facilities, primarily in Singapore and mainland China. SLE is also developing its waste management services division in Shanghai, China, which focuses on converting waste into organic compost.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a "forward looking" statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Forward looking statements in this press release include those relating to the filing of the interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of the Company.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates of the filing dates to vary from those projected in such forward-looking information. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.

