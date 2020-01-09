SLCC Promise tuition assistance program expanded to provide greater access, financial support for students

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salt Lake Community College is making college more affordable by expanding its SLCC Promise program starting in fall 2020.

Launched in 2016, SLCC Promise is the College's financial assistance initiative designed to cover tuition and fees when federal grants for eligible students fall short. Initially, students receiving Promise funds needed to take 12 credit hours each semester, but beginning in fall 2020 qualifying students will only need to be enrolled in 9 credits per semester to meet program eligibility requirements.

Changes to SLCC Promise have been made in recognition of students' many responsibilities outside of their studies. "Eighty percent of our student body works while attending school," said Ryan Farley, SLCC vice president for Student Enrollment. "It makes sense to lower the required credit load so we can help more students afford college and complete their degrees."

SLCC estimates that as many as 14,000 Utah residents may eventually benefit from its expanded Promise program, and the school will assist any interested student through the application process. Since its debut four years ago, SLCC Promise has helped 2,200 students with more than $2.7 million in tuition assistance.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest two-year higher education institution. The college is Utah's leading provider of workforce development programs and the largest supplier of transfer students to the state's four-year institutions. SLCC is also a top 10 college nationally for total associate's degrees awarded and the leading provider of applied technology courses in Salt Lake County.

SOURCE Salt Lake Community College