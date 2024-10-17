Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’308 0.9%  SPI 16’351 0.8%  Dow 43’239 0.4%  DAX 19’583 0.8%  Euro 0.9382 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’947 0.8%  Gold 2’693 0.7%  Bitcoin 58’059 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8661 0.0%  Öl 74.5 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swatch1225515VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156Helvetia46664220
Top News
Bitcoin-Halving 2028: Was das Ereignis für den Bitcoin-Markt bedeutet
Bullenmarkt wird 2: Diese Titel waren neben NVIDIA die Top-Performer
Mehr Reichweite bei kaltem Wetter: So funktioniert die Wärmepumpe in den E-Autos von Tesla
Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein
Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Donnerstagssitzung mit Gewinnen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Schlumberger Aktie [Symbol: SLB / Valor: 555100]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.10.2024 23:53:10

SLB To Sell Its Interests In Palliser Block Located In Alberta, Canada

Schlumberger
38.34 CHF 0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Global energy technology company SLB (SLB) said that it agreed to sell its interests in the Palliser Block located in Alberta, Canada. The Palliser Block consists of oil and gas wells, surface facilities, a pipeline network and certain oil and gas development rights.

The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Nachrichten zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten