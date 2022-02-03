SMI 12’234 -1.0%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 35’111 -1.5%  DAX 15’368 -1.6%  Euro 1.0524 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’141 -1.9%  Gold 1’805 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33’910 0.0%  Dollar 0.9203 0.0%  Öl 91.1 2.0% 
Slatt Capital Announces Promotion of David Bruni and John Darrow to Principal

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital, a leading national commercial mortgage banking company, is pleased to announce the promotions of David Bruni and John Darrow to the rank of Principal within the firm. 

David Bruni, a 19-year industry veteran, joined Slatt Capital in Northern California in 2016. Mr. Bruni's loan originations have increased each year with the firm and he is now recognized as one of Slatt Capital's top producers. David also demonstrates a willingness and desire to be a leader and knowledgeable resource for his peers. Representing both his clients and our lender relationships at the highest standard, David has become a key player in the growth and success of the company.

John Darrow, now Principal - Managing Director of our recently established Newport Beach office, has 8 years' experience in the commercial lending space, with originations totaling over $1.75 billion across 500+ loans. Mr. Darrow's career started in New York City where he spent 5 years acquiring and restructuring defaulted loans for hedge funds.  His deals and career have taken him all over the country as he strives to provide the best service for his clients.  A leading producer and expert in the multi-family and self-storage space, John has an approachable style that has helped him become a knowledge resource and mentor to many of our next-generation producers.

"These talented and valued members of our group have demonstrated both leadership and exceptional levels of loan production," said CEO Dan Friedeberg. "We are proud to recognize their contribution to the current and future success of our company."

About Slatt Capital:
Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution with 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs. In addition to assisting clients with debt placement nationwide, Slatt Capital manages a $5 billion servicing portfolio. To learn more, visit us at www.slatt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

slatt.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slatt-capital-announces-promotion-of-david-bruni-and-john-darrow-to-principal-301475371.html

SOURCE Slatt Capital

