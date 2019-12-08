08.12.2019 14:10:00

SkyX Announces Gold Sponsorship of New Kuwait Summit

Sponsorship follows newstrategic partnerships announced in the Middle East at 2019 Dubai Airshow

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SkyX Ltd is leveraging its global momentum and expanding its presence in the Middle East as a Gold Sponsor this week at the New Kuwait Summit. SkyX Chief Technology Officer, Jason Braverman, will be participating in a panel on Kuwait's living environment and how new technology can support local energy companies on December 11. The sponsorship follows the announcement of two new strategic partnerships at the Dubai Airshow last month.

SkyX presents SkyTwo at the Dubai Air Show (CNW Group/SkyX)

"The Middle East is a key territory for us to expand our solution offering to local energy and infrastructure companies. Companies here contend with many of the same issues we've come to expect in North America, but face unique issues such as deformation along above- ground pipelines and security threats that we're in a strong position to address," said Didi Horn, SkyX Founder & CEO. "After proving ourselves on a number of projects globally, the Middle East is where we're going to see landmark opportunities to make real, positive impacts in midstream integrity management."

SkyTwo is engineered to handle the terrain and weather conditions of the Middle East with a payload-flexible system that unites the maneuverability of a helicopter with the range of a fixed-wing aircraft. With an operational range of 350 miles and all-weather flight capability, the drone leverages live feed capabilities and a wide range of customizable sensors to accumulate high-quality visual data. Proprietary AI systems then analyze the data captured to produce high-impact reports from each mission.

SkyX's growing global partnership network is comprised of topographic surveying companies, universities, data and infrastructure companies, and IT solutions providers – all of which support SkyX's mission of providing a holistic solution to preserve global midstream asset integrity. Through SkyX, asset operators are able to visually verify and safely determine the proper course of action for each situation before deploying crews and scheduling repairs.

About SkyX:
SkyX is revolutionizing the way aerial data is accumulated, analyzed and actioned. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with purpose-built aerial systems, we deliver actionable data to drive operational excellence for midstream oil and gas, power transmission lines, railway lines and other long-range assets. Equipped with this intelligence, organizations can make intelligent and informed decisions with regards to the health of their aging infrastructure, mitigate risks associated with having remote assets and reduce tremendous amount of cost for maintenance and insurance. For more information visit www.skyx.com.

