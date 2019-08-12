Skyworks Enables Emerging Bluetooth® Platforms

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its advanced connectivity engines are being leveraged by Nordic Semiconductor for ultra-low power wireless communications. Specifically, Nordic is utilizing Skyworks’ family of fully-integrated front-end solutions in conjunction with their multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) for Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) and emerging Bluetooth® 5 applications. Together, the combined platform provides superior efficiency - making it ideal for battery-powered Internet of Things (IoT) devices - while delivering a 4x range advantage for connected home and outdoor usage cases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005093/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Bluetooth® LE is a critical protocol for IoT, given its upgraded communication capabilities and minimal power consumption requirements. Bluetooth® 5 further enhances benefits and supports additional breakthrough features such as extended ranges, higher data throughputs and improved co-existence, all key elements in an increasingly dense network.

"Our collaboration with Nordic to deploy premium Bluetooth® systems for diverse markets represents Skyworks’ commitment to enable the future of connectivity,” said John O’Neill, Skyworks’ vice president of marketing. "The intersection of our solutions is driving wireless adoption and elevating performance to higher levels for revolutionary new applications across home automation, automotive, industrial, medical, wearables, mobile and more.”

According to a recent report from ABI Research, Bluetooth® LE devices are forecasted to reach over 1.6 billion annual shipments by 2023, representing a 27 percent compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2023 - or tripling in size.

About Skyworks’ Bluetooth® Solutions

Skyworks’ portfolio is uniquely designed for Bluetooth®, Zigbee® and Thread interfaces, meeting the growing demand for long-range, low-power and cost-effective products for IoT. Select products include the SKY66112-11 and SKY66403-11 front-end modules that deliver up to 40 percent reduction in current consumption when compared to certain standalone SoCs. In addition, these modules increase sensitivity up to 6 dB, more than doubling the receive range for typical IoT devices.

For more information about the complete portfolio visit our Front-end Solutions for IoT.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005093/en/