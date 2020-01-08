Skyworks Delivers Premium Audio in Leading Sound Bars

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its advanced audio processing and cognitive wireless solutions are enabling high performance sound bars from market leaders including Harman Kardon/JBL, Panasonic, Polk, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO and Yamaha. Skyworks’ analog system-on-chips (ASoCs) combine breakthrough audio/voice circuits, highly efficient power management ICs and custom hardware accelerators to enable smart acoustic signal processing and artificial intelligence (AI) features in audio systems. Through collaboration with key customers, Skyworks has played an important role in pioneering a new era of plug-and-play entertainment systems for the connected home.

Sound bars are speakers that help create an immersive, theater-like experience. By occupying minimal space and eliminating the need for multiple speakers and external wiring, consumers are able to enjoy versatile, quality sound in their home. Skyworks’ sixth generation cognitive wireless devices are the industry’s leading fixed low-latency audio solutions that deliver uncompressed, superior quality. Further, Skyworks’ proprietary platforms provide extreme interference resistance and co-existence for standards like Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®.

"Skyworks is pleased to offer unique ASoCs that deliver vital digital signal processing and wireless capabilities for high quality sound bars in today’s smart home,” said Manpreet Khaira, vice president and general manager of AI Solutions for Skyworks. "With a multitude of emerging applications requiring premium audio and AI functionality, we provide manufacturers with highly-integrated devices that set new performance standards and expedite time-to-market.”

About Skyworks’ Audio Solutions

Through its 2018 acquisition of Avnera, Skyworks offers market-leading audio processors and cognitive wireless chipsets that power point-to-point and point-to-multi-point wireless connections in addition to synchronized multi-channel audio capabilities. Products include proprietary protocols for global hardware support and radio functionality with best-in-class co-existence for popular wireless standards. Skyworks’ solutions provide fixed and low-latency, uncompressed audio and interference-free transmission which are imperative for applications such as wireless home entertainment speakers, sound bars and gaming consoles.

Skyworks at CES

Skyworks will be hosting customer meetings at CES by appointment from January 7 - 10, 2020 at the Sands Expo. Contact sales@skyworksinc.com for additional information or to schedule a meeting.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

