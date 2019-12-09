+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
09.12.2019 23:49:00

SkyWatch Selected to Build Advanced Autonomous Space Systems Using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics for the Canadian Space Agency

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWatch is excited to announce that the company was selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to complete Phase I of the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics for Advanced Autonomous Space Systems challenge in July 2019. During this phase of the project, SkyWatch will work closely with the CSA to develop and deliver a system concept that aims to demonstrate the technical feasibility and commercial potential of applying artificial intelligence and big data analytics to the data from multiple space missions collected by the CSA.

The SkyWatch logo on a dark background

The purpose of the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics for Advanced Autonomous Space Systems challenge is to apply artificial intelligence and big data analytics to bring tangible advancements in the operation and utilization of space assets in support of government operations, public safety, public health and discovery. These methods could enable autonomous prediction of natural or man-made disasters and lead to the transition from reactionary imaging in response to crises to new services in predicting and preventing disasters (including fires, floods, disease outbreak, space weather events, etc.).

"SkyWatch's team of engineers has been working successfully for many years now at combining data from multiple Earth observation missions to help a variety of companies and organizations derive new insights from these datasets," said James Slifierz, CEO of SkyWatch. "We look forward to continuing our close relationship with the Canadian Space Agency on this important new project that would enable the agency to better utilize their fleet of imaging satellites."

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch (www.skywatch.com) is on a mission to make Earth-observation data accessible to the world. Hundreds of trillions of pixels of our planet are captured from space every day. Utilizing our past experience in building satellite data aggregation software, our team is developing EarthCache™, a robust platform allowing developers to discover and access the world's remote sensing datasets.

Contact

Marine Dumontier

media@skywatch.com

Related Images

skywatch.png
SkyWatch
The SkyWatch logo on a dark background

Related Links

SkyWatch website

SkyWatch Twitter

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skywatch-selected-to-build-advanced-autonomous-space-systems-using-artificial-intelligence-and-big-data-analytics-for-the-canadian-space-agency-300971626.html

SOURCE SkyWatch

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.12.19
Gold im Zuge guter US-Konjunkturdaten spürbar gefallen
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
09.12.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Das hat sehr gut gepasst / Facebook – Der Trend bleibt intakt
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonntagstrend: SPD profitiert von Doppelspitze - AfD verliert
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Steve Wozniak warnt: Die Länder werden Internetwährungen "nur kontrollieren wollen"
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel mit kleinem Abschlag -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Montag zurück. An der US-Börse ging es zum Wochenauftakt leicht abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost sind etwas fester in die neue Woche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;