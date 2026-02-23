Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.23 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $14.40 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.85 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $385.58 million from $304.40 million last year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.23 Mln. vs. $14.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $385.58 Mln vs. $304.40 Mln last year.