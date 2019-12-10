+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 19:34:00

SkyTerra Technologies Welcomes Daren Rathbone as Senior Systems Engineer

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a growing IT cloud advisory and development firm, has welcomed Daren Rathbone as Senior Systems Engineer.  Daren will work with businesses through their digital transformation journey.

Daren Rathbone, SkyTerra, Senior Systems Engineer

"Daren is a welcome addition to the SkyTerra family with his enterprise experience in Biotech and Financial Services," said SkyTerra founding partner, Dan Bergeron.  "Our customers will be pleased to work with him on Teams/Skype VOIP, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Virtual Desktop, as well as getting more value out of Azure as they expand in the cloud."

Daren brings 20 years of experience working on and leading IT teams within organizations including Cobham Defense Electronics and Wellington Management Company.  Most recently he helped build a new cloud solutions department for Hologic.  Daren holds a Bachelor of Science from Merrimack College and has continued to build on is IT expertise with regular technical and on the job training. Daren lives in Groton, MA, and spends his spare time hiking and kayaking in the summer and skiing in the winter with his wife and twin boys.

About SkyTerra Technologies: SkyTerra Technologies is an IT cloud advisory and development firm offering services for data center modernization, managed workplace, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and IT outsourcing. A Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, we are a two-time recipient of Microsoft's East Region Rising Star Award, and have offices in Nashua, NH, Yarmouth, ME, and Vancouver, Canada.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyterra-technologies-welcomes-daren-rathbone-as-senior-systems-engineer-300972563.html

SOURCE SkyTerra Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
13:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10:14
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street kann neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit etwas stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;