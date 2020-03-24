SkySwitch, TeamMate Technology Begin Microsoft Teams Integration

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySwitch resellers will soon be able to make Microsoft Teams interoperable with the SkySwitch cloud voice platform, expanding the functionality and capabilities of both cloud-based services. The integration, made possible via a collaboration with TeamMate Technology, provides customers access to essential Microsoft services, including advanced workflow functionality from Office 365, and seamlessly uses the Microsoft Teams' softphone with the full range of SkySwitch cloud voice services.

With the TeamMate Technology's TeamMate Connector, SkySwitch Resellers are able to extend SkySwitch's cloud voice platform to their customers within Microsoft Teams. The beta is available now. Resellers interested in joining the beta should apply using this form.

"The Teams' calling features work just like any other telephone on the SkySwitch platform, maintaining rules, queues, voicemail and settings of each user. The combination of Microsoft Teams, SkySwitch and TeamMate Technologies enables users to place and receive calls over wired or wireless broadband connections via the Teams soft client running on a mobile device, tablet or desktop machine," said SkySwitch founder and President, Eric Hernaez.

Microsoft Teams is seeing rapid adoption by businesses and enterprises all over the world, with a recent 37 percent spike in daily users , reaching up to now 44M daily active users. Additionally, with 50M Skype for Business users also needing to transition to cloud-based Unified Communications, as well as significant organic growth, Teams is rapidly making a strategic impact for many service providers, resellers and MSPs.

"Over the past 18 months, Microsoft has opened Teams to integrate with the existing phone systems' business use today," said TeamMate Technology founder, Micah Singer. "They did this first with the introduction of Direct Routing, allowing businesses to connect via SIP to the PSTN easily. The integration means that businesses don't have to decide between the phone system they like and the Team Collaboration/UC tools they want. Now they can have them both."

More recently, with the release of the Graph API, Microsoft has opened up access to workflows throughout Office 365. SkySwitch and TeamMate use these new integrations to connect the existing SkySwitch platform to Teams. To deploy Microsoft Teams, resellers' customers need to be using Office365 Enterprise versions E1, E3, E5 with the "Phone System" licensing, which comes standard with E5, or as an add-on to the others. Microsoft has also announced that the "Phone System" feature of Teams will be available with Small Business licenses, such as Business Standard and Premium, at some point in the future.

"Whether you are leveraging Direct Routing to sell a SIP Trunk service, or going all the way to combine existing phone system intelligence into Teams, SkySwitch has the solution," added Hernaez. "With the TeamMate Connector, we're adding value to our cloud platform, providing additional functionality via Microsoft Teams to the company's Unified Communications service."

About TeamMate Technology

TeamMate Technology connects any business phone system to Microsoft Teams. Team collaboration – a significant evolution in communications technology – has created even more choices (and complexity) for the end user. Our mission is to allow the corporate phone system – on-premise, hosted, cloud, whichever flavor, as long it speaks SIP – to integrate seamlessly with other important communications tools used by businesses.

About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the US-based, next-generation communications platform provider offering white labeled Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solutions to telecommunication and business technology resellers across North America. Customers include MSPs, agents, interconnects, ISPs, WISPs and VARs. SkySwitch provides resellers with the competitive advantages required to succeed in today's overcrowded marketplace by combining best-in-class customer support, with an advanced cloud-based UCaaS platform, delivering feature-rich voice, video, text and fax communications.

