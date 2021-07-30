SkySlope Launches Forms Product in Ontario to Upgrade the Agent Experience

OREA members now have full access to OREA forms inside SkySlope.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- SkySlope, the leader in real estate transaction and brokerage software, has launched SkySlope Forms integrated with the Ontario Real Estate Association's (OREA) Standard Forms who currently serve 80,000 members in Ontario. Under license from OREA, SkySlope Forms uses state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless user experience by giving agents a streamlined, efficient way to execute OREA forms. With a frictionless transition between SkySlope's leading transaction management and digital signature, SkySlope Forms helps agents save time and improves compliance for brokers.

SkySlope's flagship transaction management platform enables brokers, agents, conveyancers, and transaction coordinators to track their deals while remaining compliant. As the transaction management platform serving over half of the top 20 largest brokerages in the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope is known for its customized onboarding and 24/7 award-winning technical support.

SkySlope Forms integrated with OREA includes:

Data synced from the MLS® to OREA Standard Forms

Quick-entry fields for easy form preparation

Auto-updated data across all forms and templates

Free and unlimited signatures with the newest version of SkySlope DigiSign

Seamless integration with SkySlope transaction management tools

The release of SkySlope Forms in Ontario follows recent enhancements SkySklope has made tailoring its products specifically for REALTORS® in Canada. SkySlope upgraded both products with Canadian terminology and built features supporting lawyer conveyance and two-tiered commission structures.

"Our transaction management platform is used by top brokerages because we excel in compliance," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "With the addition of SkySlope Forms, we've added a more streamlined transaction experience that provides a smoother workflow for agents and will be able to provide deeper analytics for brokers."

"Unlike other forms products on the market, SkySlope Forms is user-friendly and requires less repetitive data-entry with SkySlope's transaction management platform," says Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope. "We are excited to work with OREA to bring this solution to our agents in Ontario."

"The interface is very clean," says Rick Tibbitts of Allison James Estates and Homes. "The flow of forms from first creation as a template, to preparing forms for signatures, the client interface, and how the completed forms integrate right back into a newly created transaction is a game-changer."

SkySlope Forms is currently available in select states in the U.S. and Canada and will continue launching in additional regions throughout 2021.

For more information about SkySlope Forms please visit SkySlope Forms.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is a comprehensive transaction management platform for brokers, agents, auditors, and transaction coordinators to manage real estate transactions from anywhere at any time. In 2021, over 300,000 users across 8,000 offices used SkySlope to manage 2.25M transactions. SkySlope provides digital transaction management and services to help agents and brokers be more efficient and compliant. From automation to integrations, SkySlope's vision is to keep agents and brokers connected to the customer forever. For more information about SkySlope, visit www.skyslope.com.

About OREA

The Ontario Real Estate Association helps Ontario REALTORS® succeed in building stronger communities. They have 79,000 REALTOR® members who take up this mission for every day. Ontario REALTORS® use their skills, experience, knowledge, drive and determination, along with the latest technology, to help more men, women and families achieve the Canadian dream of home ownership. As one of Canada's largest professional associations, OREA is Ontario's strongest advocate for home and property ownership, property rights, and prosperous communities. For more info, visit www.orea.com.

Press Contact

hello@skyslope.com

SOURCE SkySlope