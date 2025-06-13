Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’143 -1.5%  SPI 16’783 -1.3%  Dow 42’400 -1.3%  DAX 23’465 -1.3%  Euro 0.9372 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’276 -1.6%  Gold 3’426 1.2%  Bitcoin 85’158 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8120 0.2%  Öl 73.9 5.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Monolithic Power Systems-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Monolithic Power Systems Aktionären eine Freude
S&P 500-Titel Fidelity National Information Services-Aktie: Fidelity National Information Services senkt Dividende
Apple-Aktie unter der Lupe: Falt-Handy soll noch 2026 kommen - Hinweise auf Design, Preis & Co.
HT5-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: HT5 erhält breite Gläubigerunterstützung
Helvetia-Aktie schwächelt: Folgen der Helvetia-Fusion laut St. Galler Regierung noch unklar
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.06.2025 16:32:00

SkyEagle to Showcase Mission-Ready Parachutes at Paris Air Show 2025

SkyEagle at Paris Air Show 2025

PARIS, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the highlight of Paris Air Show 2025?

Recent India-Pakistan conflicts have pitted Chinese J-10C fighter jets against French-made Rafale jets, challenging long-held assumptions about Western air dominance.

Verified reports show the J-10C rivals or surpasses the Rafale in agility and high-altitude performance—at just one-third the cost. This real-world engagement marks a milestone in the growing combat credibility of Chinese aerospace technology.

Both aircraft are expected at Paris Air Show 2025, drawing global attention to the shifting balance of airpower.

Amid China’s aerospace rise, SkyEagle, a trusted parachute manufacturer, will showcase its mission-ready systems for diverse airborne operations at Hall 3, Booth D11, from June 16–22—highlighting China’s strength in aviation safety.

Its comprehensive lineup of parachute systems includes:

  1. Drone Parachute Recovery Systems: Equipped with high-precision sensors, they deploy parachutes within seconds to ensure safe emergency recovery for drones between 25 and 1000?kg.
  2. HAHO/HALO Parachute Systems: These parachute solutions support jumps up to 35,000 ft with a maximum load capacity of 170 kg and offer responsive maneuverability for demanding airborne operations.
  3. Paratrooper Parachutes: Designed for mission flexibility, these systems support up to 180 kg and deploy from 150 to 4,000 meters—delivering precise control and rapid response.
  4. Cargo Delivery Systems: Supporting up to 2000 kg, the cargo systems integrate GPS guidance systems for accurate aerial delivery on various airdrop platforms.
  5. Sport Parachutes and Electronic Devices: SkyEagle will demonstrate reliable sports parachutes and versatile electronic devices, including AAD, Altimeters, and other mission-critical equipment, enhancing safety across diverse parachuting operations.

SkyEagle’s advanced parachute solutions are field-tested and battle-ready, supporting tactical, UAV, and commercial airborne operations. Each system is engineered for precision deployment, heavy-load capability, and operational reliability—built to perform under the most demanding mission conditions.

Visit SkyEagle at Hall 3, D11 during Paris Air Show 2025 to explore live product demonstrations, gain hands-on insights, and meet with their technical specialists.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/product-category/personnel-parachute-systems/military-parachutes/

About SkyEagle:

Founded in 2014, SkyEagle manufactures reliable parachute solutions for military, UAV, and commercial use. Certified to AS9100D, the company is recognized for its commitment to safety, durability, and high-volume production—delivering up to 3,500 units annually.

Media contacts:

Company Name: SkyEagle Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.skyeagleparachute.com/

Tel: +86 159-7530-6533

Email: sales@skyeagleparachute.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2945cbdd-bb82-442c-aae4-b870f0d35551


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
09:30 UBS Logo Europa: Der alte Kontinent stellt sich neu auf
09:13 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren nach Iran-Angriff durch Israel
08:41 SMI vor holprigem Wochenausklang
12.06.25 Logo WHS DocuSign Aktie unter Druck – aber KI-Plattform könnte alles verändern! Lohnt sich der Einstieg?
12.06.25 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Logitech International SA
12.06.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.06.25 Airbus bekommt Aufwind aus China
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’695.33 18.73 BOIS7U
Short 12’940.75 13.53 S2S3NU
Short 13’428.81 8.76 BU9S6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’133.93 13.06.2025 16:48:34
Long 11’674.99 19.80 BNOSPU
Long 11’397.41 13.68 B74SQU
Long 10’873.90 8.64 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Boeing-Aktie knickt ein: Flugzeug mit rund 240 Menschen stürzt in Indien ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Israel greift Iran an: SMI und DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street klar leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Militärsparte von Iveco: Leonardo und Rheinmetall wohl ohne Chance - Aktien uneins
Handelsstreit im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
RWE-Aktie im Plus: RWE erzielt hohe Nachfrage bei Hybridanleihe
BYD-Aktie nach Bonusaktien-Zuteilung optisch billiger - was Anleger wissen müssen
CureVac-Aktie 35% im Plus: BioNTech plant Übernahme von CureVac
NVIDIA und Novo Nordisk mit Partnerschaft für KI-gestützte Arzneimittelentwicklung - Aktien in Grün
Kurswende bei NVIDIA-Aktie? BofA sieht neuen Fokus bei KI-Investitionen

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/24: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/24. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}