Skye Suites Sydney Wins Best Tech Hotel at HM Awards

SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYE Suites Sydney has taken the top gong for Best Technology Hotel at the HM Awards in Sydney on Friday night, with SKYE Suites Parramatta earning a Highly Commended for Best Serviced Apartment Property.

The stunning serviced apartment hotel at 300 Kent St Sydney is a luxe and inviting enclave in the heart of the city, setting new benchmarks in technological innovation, design and personalised five-star service.

Crown Group General Manager of Hotels, Benjamin Nesbitt, said the hotel's stellar team and its excellent offering had seen it run at well over 80% occupancy since opening its doors in October 2018.

"Our intention is to make the SKYE experience as easy and enjoyable as possible for our guests," he said. "From the outset, we decided paperless and cashless was the way to go and the response from our guests and the team has been fantastic. Our guests love how easy it is to check in using our curated SKYE Suites Sydney App offering Mobile Keyless Entry. From there, our guests can order items to their room using our Virtual Concierge via iPad, which is linked to every team member's personal iPod for efficient service and so no request ever slips through the cracks. The Simple Pay portal and cloud-based operating platforms make check-outs a lot faster, easier, and more secure.

"Our technological innovations extend to music and transport too. Guests can curate song-lists to play throughout the hotel via Mustard Music's Secret DJ platform, whether they're in the lobby, swimming in the pool or working out in our gym. We also have two brand new BMW convertibles for use via GoGet car share.

"Guests can catch a movie or watch Netflix by streaming their own shows and content to huge in-room TV screens via Google Chromecast and Honeybadger Technologies."

SKYE Suites Sydney takes up the lower floors of Sydney's most iconic new building, Arc by Crown Group, designed by Sydney-based Japanese architect Koichi Takada and with interiors by Victoria Isles of Design by Maker. Its "ice cave" themed lobby and lap pool have become one of Sydney's most Instagrammed spaces.

The building's eye-catching brickwork and glass and steel towers soar dramatically into the city skyline. It has won multiple awards for its graceful expression of imagination and integrity. The plush and welcoming 73 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, from 56sqm, each have bespoke interior design, private balconies and abundant natural light.

Sleeping Duck bedding allows guests to choose mattress firmness on each side of the bed and SMEG induction cooktops, Delonghi appliances and Riedel glassware make it feel like a sophisticated home. There are Kevin Murphy bathroom amenities and an excellent gym with Life Fitness equipment.

SKYE Suites Parramatta earned a Highly Commended for Best Serviced Apartment Property at the HM Awards. It was the first SKYE Suites and opened in August 2017, with 72 stylish hotel apartments within the award-winning V by Crown Group residential tower, designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects. It offers Crown Group's signature resort facilities including an outdoor pool, gym and expansive foyer. It also has conference rooms, vibrant alfresco dining, retail piazza and the chic rooftop cocktail bar Nick and Nora's by Speakeasy Group.

The third SKYE Suites in Green Square will soon open as part of the iconic $575 million Infinity by Crown Group, which is shaping up to be Sydney's most sought-after place to live, play and stay.

Designed by globally renowned Koichi Takada Architects, Infinity by Crown Group has 326 premium apartments, a new retail and dining precinct with 20 outlets and the beautiful 90-room hotel.

SKYE Suites Green Square will enjoy 90 luxurious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with Kevin Murphy toiletries, complimentary mini-bar and the ability to choose individual mattress firmness on each side of the bed. There will also be keyless entry and 'virtual concierge' tablets in every suite for guests to access all hotel services. A StayCast system will enable guests to stream in-room entertainment from personal devices.

Hotel guests will enjoy direct access to Green Square train station and being just one stop from the city, and only a few minutes' drive from Sydney airport.

About Crown Group

Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in property development, property investment and serviced apartments. The company was co-founded by architect Mr. Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first project in 1996.

Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney's best locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and most recently the 25-storey Arc by Crown Group in Sydney CBD and 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square.

Today, Crown Group boasts a portfolio of eight major projects under development and in the pipeline. It is currently developing three major projects in the Sydney area: the $500 million five tower precinct Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo being developed with Mitsubishi Jisho Residence; Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo; and Eastlakes Live by Crown Group the most exciting new address in the Eastern Suburbs.

Crown Group launched its first SKYE Suites in Parramatta in August 2017 and SKYE Suites Sydney in October 2018. It is due to open SKYE Suites Green Square (Sydney) soon.

Awards

Crown Group has been awarded more than 30 high-profile industry awards including the UDIA NSW Awards for Excellence 2019 commendations for Arc and Mastery by Crown Group; 2018 UDIA NSW Best Mixed-Use Development and 2016 International Property Awards Best Residential High Rise Architecture Australia for V by Crown Group Parramatta; 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's best projects for Infinity by Crown Group; 2017 Master Builders Association (MBA) NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Skye by Crown Group, 2015 International Property Awards Best Residential Development Australia for Arc by Crown Group, 2015 Master Builders Australia (MBA) NSW Excellence in Construction Awards for Viking by Crown Group Waterloo and 2014 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW President's award – considered one of the highest property development accolades in Australia – for the seven-tower, resort-style development Top Ryde City Living.

For the past two years, SKYE Suites Sydney won the Best Tech Hotel award and SKYE Suites Parramatta earned a Highly Commended for Best Serviced Apartment Property at the HM Awards 2018 & 2019.

