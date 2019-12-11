SKYE Suites Prepares to Open Third Serviced Apartment Hotel at Green Square in Early 2020

SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Group is preparing to open the doors to its third luxury serviced apartment hotel in the new year, the stunning SKYE Suites Green Square, when the finishing touches are made to its interiors by TV celebrity interior designer Juliet Ashworth, of CHADA.

The first guests will enjoy a luxurious escape only minutes from the city, with 90 luxurious studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with plush interiors in rich hues. Each has Kevin Murphy toiletries and complimentary mini-bar for those who book directly via the hotel website. A mattress menu offers guests the ability to choose individual firmness on each side of the bed. There will also be keyless entry and virtual concierge iPads in each suite for guests to access hotel services. A STAYCAST system will enable guests to stream in-room entertainment from their phones or laptops.

The hotel forms part of the eye-catching $575 million Infinity by Crown Group development on the corner of Bourke Street and Botany Road. It comprises 326 luxury residential apartments, set above a 1180sqm central landscaped plaza, which offers guests a new lifestyle precinct with 18 stores and outlets including Infinity Medical Centre, Miracle Supermarket and Bashan Noodle House. There will be great coffee and fresh breakfast bowls from Social Society, colourful bubble teas at Gong Cha and an exciting new dining concept called Butcher and the Farmer Marketplace, as well as a new McDonald's.

The striking 20-storey building, with its unique looped shape, is designed by the visionary Koichi Takada Architects and forms a gateway to Sydney's Green Square precinct, which is undergoing a $13 billion transformation that will also soon add a new metro station at nearby Waterloo and an aquatic centre and public park.

Hotel guests at SKYE Suites Green Square will enjoy direct access to Green Square train station, being just one stop from the city, and only two stops from Sydney airport. The stunning Green Square public library opened last year, just next door, where hotel guests can enjoy co-working or studying in the light-filled below-ground atrium.

Crown Group General Manager of Hotels, Benjamin Nesbitt, said SKYE Suites had earned a reputation for excellence and sophistications since opening its first serviced apartment hotel at Parramatta in 2017 and its second in the Arc by Crown Group building on Kent Street in October 2018. The two have been recognised in the industry's top awards, by HM Magazine, two years running.

"The new hotel at Green Square is an exciting venue that will display all the characteristics SKYE Suites is renowned for – each is situated in a jaw-dropping new building with iconic architectural design and each has sophisticated interiors and delivers bespoke service with attention to detail from our excellent teams," Mr Nesbitt said.

"There is also a sense of being immersed in a place that offers a luxurious escape from city life yet is on the doorstep to an exciting precinct packed with dining offerings and convenient transport options. Here at Green Square guests will have an exciting eat street packed with restaurants and cafes at ground level."

The hotel's interiors have been created by Interior design firm, CHADA, which has been dazzling the world with designs for world-class luxury hotels and resorts for more than twenty years, including Hilton Auckland, Saffire Freycinet in Tasmania, Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley, the new Marriott Momi Bay Resort and Spa in Fiji and Intercontinental Dhaka.

CHADA owner and creative director, Juliet Ashworth, is a judge on Channel 7's Instant Hotel and the former editor-in-chief of Vogue. She has added her inimitable design flair to the new SKYE Suites Green Square.

The hotel has a mix of rich textured furnishings in a palette of navy, indigo, charcoal and oatmeal with accents of polished brass and hammered metal chrome lampshades. Philip Jeffries signature wallpapers add to the mood with clouds and golden lily motifs.

Ms Ashworth said CHADA had been inspired by the flowing, organic beauty of the building's form, which folds around a natural oasis of calm, light, and movement.

"Inside this oasis is a sophisticated sanctum of warm materials, careful detailing and subtle lighting," she said. "The private, residential spaces maximise space through clever planning and flexible, crafted furnishings. Rich veneers, luxurious materials, stunning bespoke furniture and original art have been conceived for a premium lifestyle experience."

About SKYE Suites

The first SKYE Suites serviced apartment hotel opened in August 2017 at Parramatta, with 72 stylish hotel apartments offering Crown Group's signature resort facilities including an outdoor pool, gym and expansive foyer. It also has conference rooms, vibrant alfresco dining, retail piazza and the chic rooftop cocktail bar Nick and Nora's by Speakeasy Group. The hotel is situated within the award-winning V by Crown Group residential tower, designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects.

The second SKYE Suites opened in Sydney in October 2018, a beautiful new destination in an iconic building on Kent Street, Sydney. The hotel offers a luxury experience in the heart of the city, within the 25-storey residential apartment tower Arc by Crown Group, also designed by Koichi Takada Architects. SKYE Suites Sydney has 73 well-appointed hotel apartments and features an ice cave-themed lobby, "Insta-worthy" indoor swimming pool and a gym.

SKYE Suites Parramatta and SKYE Suites Sydney won the Best Tech Hotel award at the HM Awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

