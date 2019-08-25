Skye Recruitment Solutions Names Sue Graef as Vice President of Quality

CLEARWATER, Fla., August 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skye Recruitment Solutions, a search firm that finds and places manufacturing executives and professionals in North America, announces today that Sue Graef has joined the organization as Vice President of Quality.

Sue is a seasoned recruiting and training executive with an impressive track record of success in the staffing and technology industries. In her early years at Skye, she was recognized for being one of the top recruiters in the history of the organization. With over 25 years of experience in the development and implementation of quality programs, she will now fuel the organization's expansion efforts by strengthening internal processes with training and program development.

"We are thrilled to be continually expanding the Skye team and extend a generous welcome back to Sue," stated Brian Fowler, Founder and Chief Recruitment Officer Skye Recruitment Solutions. "We have made significant accomplishments with our recruitment strategy over the past few years and I am pleased that we have the resources to continue to expand our team and bring back one of our shining stars. We have a successful recruitment strategy and process and are very happy to bring someone on board who is dedicated to helping us expand and refine that process as we continue our growth strategies."

"I am so glad to be back as a member of the Skye team again, but this time as the VP of Quality," says Sue. "It's exciting to see how far the organization has come in expanding and establishing its relationships in the manufacturing space. I look forward to contributing in a big way towards reaching the next level and far beyond."

Sue officially joined the Skye Recruitment Solutions team on July 29th, 2019.

