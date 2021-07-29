Skybox Security Announces Rapid Global Expansion as Security Posture Management Market Takes Off

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today announced accelerated global expansion to meet increasing market demand for its Security Posture Management Platform, which includes its Vulnerability Management solution. Driven by customer demand to improve security efficacy and reduce exposure risk across hybrid cloud and critical infrastructure, Skybox Security increased new subscription customers by 86% in the first half of 2021. During the same timeframe, the company achieved 30% growth in key industries, including government, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

"Business and government leaders globally are leaning into the importance of proactively addressing cyber risk to prevent ransomware and supply chain attacks. Vulnerability Management is now taking center stage even at the top levels of government, as highlighted by the recent Biden Executive Order," said Gidi Cohen, CEO and founder, Skybox Security. "The criticality of preventative cybersecurity has become more than a fear of being held for ransom. Cybersecurity is now impacting the daily lives and safety of global citizens – even putting our water, food, and energy supplies at risk."

Skybox Security has established itself as a Security Policy Management and Vulnerability and Threat Management market leader with hundreds of high-profile government and enterprise customers, including multiple Fortune 100 companies. Customers are increasingly turning to Skybox Security to improve security posture of complex hybrid networks at speed and scale. In the first half of 2021, 75% of product sales resulted from existing customers expanding deployments.

EMEA and APJ expansion accelerates

Skybox Security's accelerated global expansion throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions, comes on the heels of high-profile cyberattacks that put the spotlight on why a data-driven, risk-based approach to Vulnerability Management is mission-critical. Skybox Security is experiencing tremendous demand and sustainable growth in EMEA, with deal sizes increasing 33% and average annual contract value increasing 64% over the first half of 2021.

"There are two critical questions that every CISO must be able to answer to their board: Can you prevent a ransomware attack? And, can your company recover quickly?" commented Fred Saint-Joigny, vice president of EMEA, Skybox Security. "The speed of digital transformation is dramatic. To answer those questions with confidence, leaders need full visibility and understanding of their attack surface and insights that highlight the right exposures to take action on – which is only possible through a multi-dimensional network model."

Skybox Security will continue making significant investments into expanding its EMEA and APJ operations. The company has cemented itself as the Security Posture Management partner of choice for solution providers worldwide. Over the first six months of 2021, Skybox grew channel sales across North America, EMEA, and APJ by 35%.

"With Skybox Security, CISOs can confidently prove they closed the most dangerous exposed vulnerabilities, ultimately preventing cyberattacks from damaging the business. Skybox models each customers' unique threat landscape to understand how they could get breached," said Shantanu Srivastava, vice president of sales for APJ, Skybox Security. "The best breach is one that never happens. Our preventative approach exponentially decreases cyber risk through drastically reducing the enterprise attack surface."

A year of product innovation

Investment in R&D is a key ingredient to fueling business momentum. Skybox Security recently delivered several product innovations that are the first in a series of new capabilities automating risk scoring and remediation across hybrid environments. Skybox Security continues to enrich its industry-leading Network Model through new integrations across leading hardware and software providers. The latest integrations advance the security posture of disparate environments across operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, software-defined data centers, SD-WAN, and other cloud services.

2021 company highlights

