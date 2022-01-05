SMI 12’895 -0.1%  SPI 16’466 -0.1%  Dow 36’407 -1.1%  DAX 16’272 0.7%  Euro 1.0376 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’392 0.6%  Gold 1’810 -0.2%  Bitcoin 39’682 -5.6%  Dollar 0.9173 0.1%  Öl 80.2 0.1% 
06.01.2022 00:13:00

Sky Wolfe joins Fast-Growing Newfront's Northwest Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top risk consultant Sky Wolfe is the latest addition to Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA. As Assistant Vice President and Producer, Sky will serve clients in the Real Estate and Development, Construction, Architects and Engineers, and Manufacturing industries.

Sky Wolfe

"We are thrilled to welcome Sky, as we continue expanding our Newfront Pacific Northwest team, with his unparalleled record of service," said Newfront Chief Sales Officer Garth Hamilton. "His high level of expertise, effective leadership, and proven results in developing effective risk management solutions for clients builds on Newfront's strong value proposition."

Sky, who is based in Portland, Oregon, joins the company from Parker, Smith & Feek and brings more than a decade of experience in working with top global firms. He says that Newfront intrigued him due to its unique combination of insurance brokerage services and technology.

"Many firms lack the investment, experience, and commitment to succeed in taking on the challenge of leveraging technology in enhancing the client experience," said Sky, who will serve clients throughout the country. "Newfront has the roadmap to accomplish this, and I'm excited to bring these innovative solutions and strategies to my clients."

About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Newfront
jane.paolucci@theabdteam.com 
415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sky-wolfe-joins-fast-growing-newfronts-northwest-team-301455096.html

SOURCE Newfront Insurance

﻿

