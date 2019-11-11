Skullcandy Named One Of Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places To Work In 2019

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, has been named to Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places to Work in 2019. The influential list honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to welcoming environments that prioritize work-life balance and employee engagement.

Developed in collaboration with Best Companies Group, the 2019 Best Places to Work awards 50 companies from a variety of industries including outdoor brands, marketing agencies, education, manufacturing, health and wellness industries and more. Together, Outside Magazine and Best Companies Group work with companies to survey employees about everything from leadership and company strategy, benefits and compensation to culture and extra perks.

"We are honored to be included in Outside's 50 Best Places to Work this year as it recognizes everything we aim to cultivate here at Skullcandy," says Jason Hodell, Chief Executive Officer of Skullcandy. "Our goal is to have our employees come into work each day with a determined spirit and a clear mission."

Born in Park City, Utah, Skullcandy draws inspiration from their local mountain community, a destination for outdoor adventure, and has always been committed to encouraging employees to "work hard and play harder." Founded at the center of music and board sports, Skullcandy has a unique environment that provides a comfortable and fun atmosphere, thrives on growth and innovation and weaves in passion and enjoyment into everyday activities.

Being named one of Outside Magazine's 50 Best Places to Work comes on the heels of Skullcandy introducing several new and innovative adventure audio products, including its new hero product Vert, offering quality music experiences for every adventure from snowboarding to mountain biking and beyond.

To see the full list, go to: https://www.outsideonline.com/2404274/best-places-to-work-2019

