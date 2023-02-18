SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 3.7%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
SK Telecom Aktie [Valor: 620312 / ISIN: US78440P1084]
19.02.2023 00:00:00

SKT to Showcase Future Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, hereinafter referred to as "SKT") today announced that it will participate in MWC Barcelona 2023 to be held from February 27 to March 2 to showcase its innovative future technologies and expand global partnerships.

SKT to Showcase Future Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2023

  • Introducing powerful AI technologies that will transform the future 

Located in Hall 3 Stand 3I30 of Fira Gran Via, SKT's exhibition space will present future-leading technologies like AI, UAM and 6G under the theme of "AI, the Wave of Innovation." 

SKT, which is evolving into an AI company, will introduce a wide variety of AI services that have become a part of people's daily lives such as 'A.,' a large AI model; 'Vision AI,' an AI technology that is being applied to diverse areas including robots, security, media and healthcare; 'SAPEON,' an AI semiconductor that works as the brain of AI services; and 'LITMUS,' a location AI service that can be used in areas of smart cities and transportation.

The company will also display AI technologies and services of other companies to show their cooperative efforts in building an AI ecosystem that can bring benefits to customers. 

Visitors to SKT's booth will be able to gain an immersive experience of UAM, a future mobility service. SKT has prepared a life-scale UAM aircraft simulator along with a UAM reservation & ticketing service on its integrated mobility platform 'TMAP' to allow visitors to virtually experience this innovative future mobility. 

Moreover, the company will showcase next-generation (6G) mobile network technologies, security technologies based on quantum mechanics, and 'ifland' its metaverse service launched in the global market. 

Meanwhile, SKT will also introduce ESG projects with 14 innovative startups in Korea at 4YFN, the startup event of MWC Barcelona to be held in Hall 8.1 of Fira Gran Via to share how they are tackling social problems by utilizing innovative technologies. 

  • Expanding partnerships with global companies 

SKT CEO Ryu Young-sang is scheduled to visit Barcelona to present the company's vision as an AI company and promote partnerships with companies throughout the globe. 

Having actively participated in MWC for the past 10 years, SKT has led the development of the ICT ecosystem through cooperation with various partners. 

At MWC Barcelona 2023, CEO Ryu plans to meet with global tech firms in areas such as AI, metaverse and telecommunications to expand the company's partnerships and collaborations. 

"As we accelerate our journey to become an AI company, we will be showcasing our innovative services built with next-generation ICT including AI, metaverse and 6G," said Ryu Young-sang, CEO of SKT. "We will take this year's MWC as an opportunity to further expand our technologies and services in the global market." 

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of telecommunications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value for both individuals and enterprises.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skt-to-showcase-future-technologies-at-mwc-barcelona-2023-301750382.html

SOURCE SK Telecom

