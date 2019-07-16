Skook Auto Sales Offers Estimated Trade-In Appraisal in 48 Hours on Used Vehicle

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skook Auto Sales is known for being a buy here pay here dealership, but it also offers the option of trading in a used vehicle for cash or putting the money towards a customer's next vehicle. Located in Schuylkill Haven, Skook Auto Sales wants to help customers with the car purchasing process by giving an initial trade-in vehicle estimate.

The dealership in Schuylkill Haven has made the process of finding out how much a vehicle is worth simple. An interested car buyer goes to the dealership website and fills out a form that asks questions about the vehicle such as year, manufacturer, model, trim level and a few other details.

From there, the dealership takes no more than 48 hours to give the interested car buyer an initial estimate of what it would give as a trade-in value for that vehicle.

Skook Auto Sale is easy to work with. It will provide the customer with the estimated trade-in value, and from there the rest is up to the vehicle owner. Skook Auto Sales welcomes interested car buyers to bring in vehicles for a more thorough inspection after receiving an initial trade-in estimate.

Once a more thorough inspection has been completed, a final offer will be made and it is up to the customer to take the cash, put the money towards a new used vehicle or leave without completing the trade in. There is no obligation in asking Skook Auto Sales for an initial trade-in estimate.

The dealership in Schuylkill Haven has many used vehicles to choose from. All vehicles are priced reasonably. Whether an interested car buyer is looking for an older or newer vehicle, Skook Auto Sales has options. Customers looking to make the next vehicle purchase at Skook Auto Sales should visit http://www.skookautosales.com to glance at its inventory. The dealership can also be reached by phone at 570-910-2254 or visited in person at 312 Centre Ave. Schuylkill Haven, PA.

