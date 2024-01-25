|
25.01.2024 22:39:50
Skipjack Wind to be repositioned for future offtake opportunities
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
25.1.2024 22:39:33 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Today, Ørsted announced that it will reposition Skipjack Wind, a combined 966 MW project under development off the coast of the Delmarva peninsula in the US, for future offtake opportunities.
Following consultation with the State of Maryland, Ørsted has withdrawn from the Maryland Public Service Commission orders approving the Skipjack 1 and 2 projects. Ørsted intends to continue advancing development and permitting for the combined project, including submission of its updated Construction and Operations Plan to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).
This action follows an extensive review of the orders. The payment amounts for ORECs set forth in the orders are no longer commercially viable because of today’s challenging market conditions, including inflation, high interest rates and supply chain constraints.
“Today’s announcement affirms our commitment to developing value creating projects and represents an opportunity to reposition Skipjack Wind, located in a strategically valuable federal lease area and with a state that’s highly supportive of offshore wind, for future offtake opportunities,” said David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted. “As we explore the best path forward for Skipjack Wind, we anticipate several opportunities and will evaluate each as it becomes available. We’ll continue to advance Skipjack Wind’s development milestones, including its construction and operations plan.”
“We’re grateful to Governor Moore, the Maryland Public Service Commission and the State of Maryland for their steadfast partnership and support as we have worked diligently to develop Skipjack Wind under challenging economic circumstances,” Hardy continued. “We fully support the state’s leadership as they pursue their ambitious offshore wind goal. We also thank the State of Delaware for its collaborative approach to supporting Skipjack Wind’s development.”
Ørsted continues to advance, build, and invest into several US offshore wind projects. With its partner Eversource, its South Fork Wind project serving New York is set to reach full operation in the weeks ahead as the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in America. Revolution Wind, also with Eversource and delivering power to Rhode Island and Connecticut, has already started construction activities. Sunrise Wind, also serving New York, was re-submitted today in the New York 4 solicitation, which, if awarded, would improve the project’s financial position and advance the most mature offshore wind project in the state’s pipeline.
In addition, Ørsted maintains valuable uncontracted seabed along the US East Coast that is strategically positioned to create value and continue growing the US industry. In the Northeast, approximately 10 GW of offshore wind energy is expected to be awarded this year, and the Mid-Atlantic has additional solicitations expected in the next 1-2 years.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ritzau
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|299798
|EQS News ID:
|1823469
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Orsted
|
22:39
|Skipjack Wind to be repositioned for future offtake opportunities (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|Ørsted to acquire full ownership of Sunrise Wind subject to award in New York 4 offshore wind solicitation (EQS Group)
|
23.01.24
|Ørsted to present full-year results for 2023 on 7 February (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|Ørsted takes final investment decision on Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Ireland (EQS Group)
|
17.01.24
|RWE hat Zusammenschluss mit dänischer Orsted geprüft - Magazin (Dow Jones)
|
22.12.23
|Ørsted’s financial calendar 2024 (EQS Group)
|
20.12.23
|Ørsted takes final investment decision on Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm (EQS Group)
|
05.12.23
|Ørsted takes final investment decision on its first Irish solar farm (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Orsted
|12:17
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|Orsted Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.12.23
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.12.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|Orsted Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12:17
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.01.24
|Orsted Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.12.23
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.12.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|Orsted Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.01.24
|Orsted Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.23
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.23
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.11.23
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|18.01.23
|Orsted Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|Orsted Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:17
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.12.23
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.12.23
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.12.23
|Orsted Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.23
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI & DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schliessen sehr freundlich
Anleger am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}