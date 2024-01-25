Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'199 0.0%  SPI 14'604 0.1%  Dow 38'049 0.6%  DAX 16'907 0.1%  Euro 0.9403 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'582 0.4%  Gold 2'021 0.3%  Bitcoin 34'585 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8672 0.5%  Öl 82.2 2.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156Givaudan1064593Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen
Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Aufwind
Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert schlussendlich
NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsende zu
Swiss Re-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: UBS wird pessimistischer für Schweizer Versicherer - mit einer Ausnahme
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Orsted Aktie [Valor: 3697804 / ISIN: DK0060094928]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.01.2024 22:39:50

Skipjack Wind to be repositioned for future offtake opportunities

finanzen.net zero Orsted-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Orsted
46.96 CHF -1.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Skipjack Wind to be repositioned for future offtake opportunities

25-Jan-2024 / 22:39 CET/CEST

25.1.2024 22:39:33 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Today, Ørsted announced that it will reposition Skipjack Wind, a combined 966 MW project under development off the coast of the Delmarva peninsula in the US, for future offtake opportunities.

Following consultation with the State of Maryland, Ørsted has withdrawn from the Maryland Public Service Commission orders approving the Skipjack 1 and 2 projects. Ørsted intends to continue advancing development and permitting for the combined project, including submission of its updated Construction and Operations Plan to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

This action follows an extensive review of the orders. The payment amounts for ORECs set forth in the orders are no longer commercially viable because of today’s challenging market conditions, including inflation, high interest rates and supply chain constraints.

“Today’s announcement affirms our commitment to developing value creating projects and represents an opportunity to reposition Skipjack Wind, located in a strategically valuable federal lease area and with a state that’s highly supportive of offshore wind, for future offtake opportunities,” said David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted. “As we explore the best path forward for Skipjack Wind, we anticipate several opportunities and will evaluate each as it becomes available. We’ll continue to advance Skipjack Wind’s development milestones, including its construction and operations plan.”

“We’re grateful to Governor Moore, the Maryland Public Service Commission and the State of Maryland for their steadfast partnership and support as we have worked diligently to develop Skipjack Wind under challenging economic circumstances,” Hardy continued. “We fully support the state’s leadership as they pursue their ambitious offshore wind goal. We also thank the State of Delaware for its collaborative approach to supporting Skipjack Wind’s development.” 

Ørsted continues to advance, build, and invest into several US offshore wind projects. With its partner Eversource, its South Fork Wind project serving New York is set to reach full operation in the weeks ahead as the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in America. Revolution Wind, also with Eversource and delivering power to Rhode Island and Connecticut, has already started construction activities. Sunrise Wind, also serving New York, was re-submitted today in the New York 4 solicitation, which, if awarded, would improve the project’s financial position and advance the most mature offshore wind project in the state’s pipeline. 

In addition, Ørsted maintains valuable uncontracted seabed along the US East Coast that is strategically positioned to create value and continue growing the US industry. In the Northeast, approximately 10 GW of offshore wind energy is expected to be awarded this year, and the Mid-Atlantic has additional solicitations expected in the next 1-2 years. 

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Tom Christiansen
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
ir@orsted.com 

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: Orsted
Sequence No.: 299798
EQS News ID: 1823469

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1823469&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Orsted

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orsted

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
12:17 Orsted Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.01.24 Orsted Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.12.23 Orsted Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.12.23 Orsted Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.12.23 Orsted Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

12:46 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
12:19 Five Things to Watch in Energy Markets in 2024
11:08 Börse Aktuell – Christine Lagarde im Rampenlicht
10:25 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Flotter Start in die Zahlensaison / Netflix - And the winner is...
09:23 Marktüberblick: SAP und Siemens Energy haussieren nach Zahlen
09:21 SMI hinkt hinterher
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'651.65 19.30 JDSSMU
Short 11'876.05 13.82 16SSMU
Short 12'313.62 8.95 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'199.11 25.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'734.88 19.64 SSQMSU
Long 10'479.33 13.65 SSOMWU
Long 10'036.97 8.88 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orsted 46.97 -1.70% Orsted

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Tesla-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Tesla erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Givaudan-Aktie springt hoch: Umsatz von Givaudan 2023 gesunken - Mittelfristziel aber bestätigt
Top-Aktien im S&P 500: Das sind die "neuen" Magnificent Seven für 2024
Novartis-Aktie sinkt: Novartis' personalisierte Zelltherapie muss mit Warnhinweis versehen werden
Barry Callebaut-Aktie verliert: Barry Callebaut steigert Verkaufsvolumen und Umsatz
PUMA-Aktie knickt ein: PUMA durch Peso-Abwertung in Argentinien belastet - für 2024 Wachstum erwartet
Swatch-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Umsatz und Gewinn von Swatch ziehen 2023 an - Dividende soll steigen
Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI & DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schliessen sehr freundlich
SAP-Aktie steigt auf neues Rekordhoch: SAP verbucht Umsatzplus - Grossumbau und hohe KI-Investitionen geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit