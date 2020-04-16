Skineez® Skincarewear® Protecting Medical Professionals and First Responders

BOSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skineez Skincarewear is on the front lines protecting the heroes who are protecting us. Skineez has been rapidly getting its FDA-approved skin protective gear and compression products onto the faces, hands and feet of medical professionals, first responders and essential personnel across the country during this COVID-19 crisis:

- A brand new line of FDA-approved medical surgical ear loop masks that offer fluid resistance (ASTM Level 1), 95% bacterial filtration efficiency yet are soft and comfortable enough for frequent wear. Latex-free disposable booties and sterile surgical gowns are also being offered.

- The only FDA and FAS-approved hydrating compression fingerless gloves that can help relieve dry cracked hands due to the over use of sanitizers and excessive hand washing, as well as prevent blistering. The true medical grade compression also helps increase circulation and can help to prevent blood clots.

- The only FDA-approved hydrating compression socks on the market that help improve circulation, massage and revitalize legs and reduce swelling in legs and feet, whilst moisturizing skin. Available in light, 10-15 mmHg and 15-20 mmHg medical grade, true gradient compression.

The company's patented fabric is infused with natural hydrating botanicals including shea butter, apricot kernel oil, retinol, Vitamin E and Rose hip oil, that help repair and restore the skin's natural moisture. Skineez products are endorsed by medical professionals and the U.S. military.

Veteran entrepreneur Michelle Moran founded the company with the express purpose of creating wellness products that can help people feel healthier and protect their skin every day. "Skineez has just produced one million comfortable surgical masks, as well as other essential medical garments, for immediate purchase in this time of need. And our compression products provide a two-pronged benefit to the men and women standing on their feet and using their hands during their long shifts providing essential services: true gradient compression combined with soothing nutrients for unparalleled relief and soothing, skin protecting softness" explains Moran.

The Boston-based Skineez is a certified Women Owned Business, and all products are proudly made in the U.S.A. The products, which also include diabetic socks and miracle toning capris, are available nationwide at select retailers and online at mySkineez.com. Interviews as well as high-resolution images are available for your use upon request.

