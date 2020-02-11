Skincare Industry Veteran Scott Friedman Named Vice President of Professional Skincare Division for F.C. Sturtevant, Manufacturer of Columbia Probiotic Products

BRONXVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The F.C. Sturtevant Company, America's first skin care company, announced that skincare industry veteran Scott Friedman has been named Vice President of the Professional Skincare Division. Friedman will be leveraging his 20 plus years of industry experience to support F.C. Sturtevant's revolutionary probiotic skincare line, Columbia SkinCare, in the dermatologic and medical spa markets. Columbia SkinCare has received national recognition as the first probiotic product line developed for topical use. The Professional Products Division develops products designed to help balance the body's microbiome.

"I am very excited to be leading the Columbia Skincare Division of The F.C. Sturtevant Company. The emphasis on quality product development and commitment to comprehensive brand support and product training is best in class," says Friedman. "Columbia Probiotics technology is the world's first strain-specific probiotics created for topical usage. These clinically-proven, multi-functional products for all skin types fill a need that currently does not exist in the professional skincare market."

Friedman's dynamic and diverse experience includes consulting with Coola Suncare and Fillerina USA and launching both in the physician and medical spa markets, building a successful startup suncare company, MDSolarSciences into a seven-figure sales company, and helping make MedSkin Solutions into a considerable contender in the Americas market. "Scott Friedman is highly respected among colleagues, and he excels in product development," says company CEO Steven Rosenfeld. Friedman is currently developing the company's marketing plans for its expanded outreach into the professional skincare markets.

"Having the opportunity to bring in such an experienced leader allows us to maintain our position as a global leader in product development while introducing unique and innovative skincare products," says Dr. James Ryan, the Company's Chief Technology Officer. "With an emphasis on the introduction of new technologies and ingredients, we look to continue to expand our position in the dermatology and medical spa marketplace. With Scott's guidance, we will be introducing several new products over the next 12-18 months.

About The F.C. Sturtevant Company

As America's first skincare company, F.C. Sturtevant has been manufacturing the Columbia brand since 1871. Our unique products, formulated with natural ingredients, are clinically proven to improve skin's health and appearance. Columbia Skincare was born out of Francis Crayton Sturtevant's life work to create medicines to treat infection and belief that fighting infection while preserving "good" bacteria is necessary to balance the body's ecosystem.

About Columbia Probiotics

Columbia Probiotic skincare products are the first strain-specific probiotic skincare company developed exclusively for topical use. The technology is proprietary and the formulation includes probiotics ("good bacteria"), plant stem cell extracts and amino acids, clinically-proven to help balance the microbiome and enhance the skin's natural ability to renew itself. Cell regeneration is one of the most important biological factors in minimizing the effects of aging on skin. Our probiotic ingredients work harmoniously with the body's endocrine, lymphatic, circulatory, integumentary, and immune systems, contributing to overall skin health. Columbia Probiotic products are available through skincare professionals and medical spas as well as online at http://www.columbiaprobiotics.com.

