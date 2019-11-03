Skin Care Institute, Oklahoma's Top-Rated Medical Spa, Celebrates 20 Years in Business with Open House and Shopping Night on November 7

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Alexander, M.D., owner and medical director of Skin Care Institute, is thrilled to announce that Skin Care Institute is celebrating 20 years in business this November! To honor this exciting milestone, Skin Care Institute is holding a semi-annual Open House and Shopping Night on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy door prizes, exclusive pricing, live demonstrations and refreshments. Everyone is welcome, especially esteemed clients and members of the press.

Please RSVP by calling 918.494.8300 today. If you can't make it, you can still save by shopping online from 3:30 p.m. to midnight on November 7.

Dr. Alexander, a board-certified dermatologist who is routinely recognized as a Top Doctor in Dermatology by Oklahoma Magazine, started Skin Care Institute 20 years ago on a mission to provide the highest level of advanced, results-driven treatments and products in skin care. Since opening in November 1999, Skin Care Institute is consistently recognized for its exemplary service and commitment to quality. In order to maintain such a high level of care, Skin Care Institute works diligently to remain at the forefront of technology as the first provider in Oklahoma and beyond for CoolSculpting®, laser hair removal and several other advanced treatments.

Because results are the bottom line, Skin Care Institute routinely expands its menu with state-of-the-art, proven treatments for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, acne, non-surgical body contouring, urinary incontinence, injectables and much more. Skin Care Institute proudly offers NeoClear® laser acne treatment, Emsculpt®, Kybella®, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) with SkinPen® micro-needling, PRP hair restoration, Ultherapy® skin tightening, Emsella® for urinary incontinence, Clear + Brilliant® skin rejuvenation, Fraxel® Dual laser skin resurfacing, HydraFacial MD® Elite, clinical-grade chemical peels, laser hair removal and photofacials.

In addition to advanced technology, the acclaimed and highly-educated team at Skin Care Institute continually receives advanced training so every patient can experience only the highest level of results. For example, Skin Care Institute's master-level injectors recently underwent training for Microtox® and BeautiPHIcation™, two state-of-the-art methods for administering injectables.

Skin Care Institute also offers a leading selection of spa treatments, including facials, body waxing, lash and brow services, physician-grade and organic skin care products and much more. For additional information about Skin Care Institute's Open House on November 7, or to schedule a personal consultation, please call 918.494.8300.

About Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa

The Skin Care Institute, under the direction of board-certified dermatologist Jeff Alexander, M.D., and his wife, Executive Director Judy Dworin Alexander, is dedicated to providing clients with the newest, safest and most effective technologies for skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, body contouring, hair reduction, hair restoration and wellness. Since opening in 1999, Skin Care Institute remains at the forefront of the industry, earning distinction as one of the top 250 Allergan accounts in the country and the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa is located in the Kelly Medical Building at 6565 South Yale Avenue, Suite 110 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Dr. Jeff Alexander, Medical Director of Skin Care Institute

Jeff Alexander, M.D., is the owner and medical director of Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and has over 30 years of experience in skin care.

Dr. Alexander is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School and the University of Oklahoma Dermatology Program. He has served as president of the Oklahoma Dermatological Society and the Tulsa Dermatological Society. A former chairman of the Department of Dermatology at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Dr. Alexander has served on the speaker's bureau for GlaxoSmithKline, SkinCeuticals®, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and SkinMedica®. He has also served as assistant clinical professor and dermatology instructor for medical students and residents at the University of Oklahoma.

In 1999, Dr. Alexander opened Skin Care Institute, the first medical spa in Oklahoma. By combining cutting-edge laser technology with aesthetic and medical procedures, he paved the way for others in the industry.

SOURCE Skin Care Institute