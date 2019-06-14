Skin Care Institute Offering the Most Advanced Laser Technology for Acne with NeoClear Laser Acne Treatment from Aerolase®

TULSA, Okla., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeoClear from Aerolase is a non-invasive laser acne treatment that targets blemishes deep down at their source, drying them up while simultaneously triggering healthy new collagen and elastin growth for several other complexion benefits, including smoother, more supple and healthier-looking skin. NeoClear is a non-invasive laser treatment with no downtime, helping patients achieve a clearer, brighter complexion with no downtime.

NeoClear laser acne treatment offers a wide range of benefits, including:



Reducing acne on the face, back and chest

Clearing blackheads and whiteheads

Improving severe acne, including cysts and nodules

Minimizing and preventing acne scarring

Boosting confidence and self-esteem

Optimal results are achieved with a series of treatments.

In addition to NeoClear Laser Acne Treatment, Skin Care Institute offers Emsculpt™ non-invasive body sculpting,CoolSculpting®, the world's most popular non-invasive fat reduction treatment, Ultherapy® skin tightening, microneedling with platelet-rich-plasma (PRP),Emsella® for urinary incontinence, Clear + Brilliant® skin rejuvenation, fractional laser skin resurfacing, HydraFacial®, clinical-grade chemical peels, laser hair removal and photofacials. Skin Care Institute also offers superior injectable treatments with Botox® and dermal fillers.

Skin Care Institute offers a leading selection of spa treatments, including facials, waxing, lash and brow services, skin care products, and much more. For additional information about NeoClear laser acne treatment or other treatments at Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa, call 918.948.9639.

About Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa

Skin Care Institute, under the direction of board-certified dermatologist Jeff Alexander, M.D., and his wife, Executive Director Judy Dworin Alexander, is dedicated to providing clients with the newest, safest and most effective technologies for skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, body contouring, hair reduction, hair restoration and wellness. Since opening in 1999, Skin Care Institute remains at the forefront of the industry, earning distinction as one of the top 250 Allergan accounts in the country and the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa, is located in the Kelly Medical Building at 6565 South Yale Avenue, Suite 110 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Dr. Jeff Alexander, Medical Director of Skin Care Institute

Jeff Alexander, MD, is the owner and medical director of Skin Care Institute Medical and Wellness Spa in Tulsa, OK. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology and has over 30 years of experience in skin care.

He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical School and the University of Oklahoma Dermatology Program. He has served as president of the Oklahoma Dermatological Society and the Tulsa Dermatological Society. A former chairman of the Department of Dermatology at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Dr. Alexander has served on the speaker's bureau for GlaxoSmithKline, SkinCeuticals®, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and SkinMedica®. He has also served as assistant clinical professor and dermatology instructor for medical students and residents at the University of Oklahoma.

In 1999, Dr. Alexander opened Skin Care Institute, the first medical spa in Oklahoma. By combining cutting-edge laser technology with aesthetic and medical procedures, he paved the way for others in the industry.

In 2011, Dr. Alexander became the first in Oklahoma to offer CoolSculpting by ZELTIQ®.

SOURCE Skin Care Institute