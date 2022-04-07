Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.04.2022 01:05:00

Skimmer Expands Support for Colin's Hope

Skimmer Boosts Commitment to Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software, has expanded its support for Colin's Hope, an Austin-based nonprofit that provides water safety awareness, education, and resources to prevent childhood drownings. Skimmer will be a key sponsor at Colin's Hope Graduation Tribute to Prevent Drowning.

"At Skimmer, we have a desire and obligation to give back to our communities," explained Skimmer's CEO Jack Nelson. "Because our software is being used to service hundreds of thousands of pools and communicate with pool owners each week, we are uniquely positioned to partner with Colin's Hope in their mission to save lives."

"Colin's Hope is honored to partner with Skimmer in our efforts to educate parents, caregivers, and children to prevent drowning," says Alissa Magrum, Executive Director of Colin's Hope. "Skimmer's customers are trusted by families who have backyard pools, allowing us to reach families everywhere with lifesaving water safety information. We express our gratitude to Skimmer for their continued support and for leading the pool industry when it comes to water safety." 

Nelson expects Skimmer's support of Colin's Hope and other charitable causes to continue to grow. "We take our corporate and social responsibility very seriously. As our customer base continues to expand, so does our opportunity to make an impact."

About Colin's Hope
Colin's Hope is a trusted water safety and drowning prevention organization. Colin's Hope was formed in Austin in 2008 after 4 year old Colin Holst drowned in a life-guarded pool. Upon learning that drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 5 and a leading cause for ages 1 to 14 and adults, Colin's parents founded the organization with a mission to provide water safety and educational programs and resources to parents, caregivers and children. Learn more about Colin's Hope at www.colinshope.org

About Skimmer
Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped thousands of pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 500,000 pool and spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

