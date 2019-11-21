Skilli World Trivia App Pledges to Donate Up to $100k to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation in Honor of Trivia Legend Alex Trebek

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and in light of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer, the Skilli World trivia app has announced its 'Skilli Cares Campaign' to give back to this initiative, the broader trivia community and the causes they care about.

To launch the 'Skilli Cares Campaign,' the company has decided to support Alex Trebek's cause as he has been a huge inspiration to the company culture at Skilli World and has touched the entire trivia community in one form or another as the host of "Jeopardy!" since 1984.

Starting today, in honor of Trebek, for every new player that registers an account on the Skilli World app using the promo code '4ALEX' and makes a deposit, the company will donate $5 USD to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation up to a maximum of $100,000 USD!

As an additional incentive, all new players will automatically be entered into a draw to win $1000 USD! The winner will be announced on Skilli World's Instagram account on Dec. 15, 2019.

"Our players and our company are united in their love for trivia and we are thankful that we can demonstrate our support in this way," said Matthew De Angelis, co-founder of Skilli World. "We have an amazing app that trivia fans love and are truly blessed to be able to spread awareness about our game while supporting something that will unite trivia players around the world. And with Giving Tuesday just around the corner, it is important to remember to give back to the causes and people that inspire us to become better versions of our self. We plan on making the 'Skilli Cares Campaign' a re-occurring initiative."

Download Skilli World and play in their Daily Mastermind Tournament at 9:30 p.m. EST for free to enter their $1000 draw: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/skilli-world/id1450025368?ls=1

To download the Android version of Skilli World visit www.skilliworld.com

A description of the Skilli Cares Campaign is available here: https://youtu.be/6z6cg1NUwOo

Under The Tree Ltd. is a technology company that created Skilli World to bring Real Money Trivia to the real world. More information is available on www.skilliworld.com or you can reach them at matt@skilliworld.com. Check out their socials on Instagram @SkilliWorld and Twitter @SkilliWorld.

