+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2019 16:49:00

SKF Completes Acquisition of Presenso

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Presenso Ltd.

Presenso is a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso's AI capability enables production plants to find and act on anomalies that were previously difficult to detect, automatically and without the need to employ data scientists.

Presenso's competence will be used to strengthen SKF's Rotating Equipment Performance offer.

Aktiebolaget SKF
      (publ)

Previous press release:

7 October 2019  "SKF acquires industrial AI company" [link]

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-completes-acquisition-of-presenso,c2950610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/2950610/1133792.pdf

Full release in pdf

SOURCE SKF

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu SKF AB (A, Fria)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SKF AB (A, Fria)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold steigt trotz überraschend falkenhafter Fed
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
08:04
Weekly Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien & Tesla
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:35
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SKF AB (A, Fria) 17.80 0.70% SKF AB (A, Fria)
SKF Group (B, Fria) 17.55 -24.69% SKF Group (B, Fria)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple meldet Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwachs
Meyer Burger-VRP: Eine Zuwahl muss VR stärken und darf ihn nicht spalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes im Minus -- SMI gibt etwas ab -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentiert sich etwas schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB