31.10.2019 16:49:00
SKF Completes Acquisition of Presenso
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has completed the previously announced acquisition of Presenso Ltd.
Presenso is a company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI)-based predictive maintenance software. Presenso's AI capability enables production plants to find and act on anomalies that were previously difficult to detect, automatically and without the need to employ data scientists.
Presenso's competence will be used to strengthen SKF's Rotating Equipment Performance offer.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
Previous press release:
7 October 2019 "SKF acquires industrial AI company" [link]
