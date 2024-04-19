Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’296 0.6%  SPI 14’982 0.5%  Dow 37’974 0.5%  DAX 17’737 -0.6%  Euro 0.9693 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’918 -0.4%  Gold 2’396 0.7%  Bitcoin 58’526 1.0%  Dollar 0.9098 -0.3%  Öl 87.7 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Meyer Burger10850379Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529
Top News
KW 16: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Fortsetzung der Goldpreis-Rally? Analyst sieht nach Iran-Angriff auf Israel gute Chancen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie überbewertet? Analyst wittert bei Amazon-Papieren deutlich bessere Chancen
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt im Minus
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Skeljungur hf. Aktie [Valor: 887320 / ISIN: IS0000000503]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.04.2024 19:20:57

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Styrkás finalizes the purchase of Stólpi Gámar ehf. and affiliated companies.

finanzen.net zero Skeljungur hf.-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Skeljungur hf.
6.77 ISK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reference is made to the announcement dated 31 January 2024, regarding Styrkás hf., a company 69.64% owned by SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., signing a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in six subsidiaries of Máttarstólpi ehf. The purchase agreement was subject to the approval of the Competition Authority.

The transaction was finalized today with payment of purchase price and delivering of shares in the following companies:

- Stólpi Gámar ehf., id. 460121-1590, Klettagörðum 5, 104 Reykjavík:
- Stólpi Smiðja ehf., id. 460121-1750, Klettagörðum 5, 104 Reykjavík;
- Klettskjól ehf., id. 460121-0510, Klettagörðum 5, 104 Reykjavík;
- Stólpi ehf., 460121-0430, Klettagörðum 5, 104 Reykjavík;
- Tjónaþjónustan ehf., id. 460121-1670, Klettagörðum 5, 104 Reykjavík;
- Alkul ehf., id. 491020-0830, Haukdælabraut 48, 113 Reykjavík.

collectively referred to as "the sold companies". These companies will continue to be operated on a consolidated basis.

The Enterprise value of the sold companies is ISK 3,549 million. After adjusting for net interest-bearing liabilities and net current assets, the final purchase price is ISK 2,955 million. The purchase price was paid 55% in cash and the remaining 45% was paid with 1,113,413,668 newly issued shares in Styrkás. As a result, Máttarstólpi now holds an 8.7% stake in Styrkás.

The acquired companies had a combined profit of around ISK 663 million before depreciation, taxes, and capital items (EBITDA without the effects of IFRS 16) in 2023, according to the draft annual accounts. After the purchase, Styrkás Group's estimated profit before depreciation, taxes, and capital items (EBITDA) in 2024 is about ISK 2.7 billion.

About Styrkás

Following the acquisition Styrkás is 63,4% owned by SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. and 27% by Horn IV slhf., a private equity fund managed by Landsbréf hf. Styrkás’s corporate strategy is to build on the strong foundations of the group with internal and external growth in the fields of energy and chemical products, industrial solutions, equipment management, waste and recycling services, heavy machinery and equipment management. Today, Styrkás consists of Skeljungur, Klettur and Stólpi all  leading companies in their fields.

The objective of Styrkás shareholders is to list the company on the Icelandic stock market before the end of 2027.

Styrkás' advisors in the process are Íslandsbanki and BBA // Fjeldco and Máttarstólpa's advisors are &Pálsson and Landslög.

For further information, Ásmundur Tryggvason, CEO of Styrkás, asmundur@styrkas.is


Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:53 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alibaba ADR, Amazon, Coinbase
09:48 Börse Aktuell – Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter
09:44 Nahostkonflikt eskaliert
09:22 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.04.2024
06:21 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Markantes Top im Chart
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
18.04.24 Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
17.04.24 Why is the Gold Rally Leaving Silver Behind?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’736.82 18.75 BWSSMU
Short 11’944.98 13.81 HSSM9U
Short 12’383.79 8.93 SSZMXU
SMI-Kurs: 11’296.40 19.04.2024 17:30:11
Long 10’795.41 19.74 SSSMTU
Long 10’540.00 12.57
Long 10’084.48 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie fester: Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa wird in den USA zugelassen
ABB-Aktie springt auf Rekordhoch: ABB verzeichnet leichtes Umsatzwachstum und wird profitabler
Negativtrend setzt sich fort: Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT- und RENK-Aktien weiterhin schwächer
Kurschancen während der Berichtssaison: Diese Aktien empfiehlt ein Analyst ausser NVIDIA
Investment-Tipp Rheinmetall-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Cathie Wood nach Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien: Wie die Tech-Investorin nun NVIDIA einschätzt - und Tesla
DocMorris-Aktie stürzt ab: Wandelanleihe 2020-2025 soll vorzeitig zurückgekauft werden
Netflix-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Netflix überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Schindler-Aktie höher: Schindler steigert im Startquartal seinen Gewinn - Frankenstärke belastet aber das Ergebnis
Bitcoin steuert auf Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit