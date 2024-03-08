|
08.03.2024 16:52:20
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: SKEL signs agreement for the purchase of 50 apartments at Stefnisvogur
It was announced on 22 September 2023, that SKEL had purchased 55 apartments located at Stefnisvogur 2, 104 Reykjavík, along with an option to purchase 35 apartments, totaling 3,816 square meters, at Stefnisvogur 12, 104 Reykjavík, owned by Stefnisvogur ehf. The call option purchase price was ISK 3,243 million.
SKEL has exercised the aforementioned call option and the parties have reached an agreement on the purchase of more apartments, adding up to a total of 50 apartments at Stefnisvogur 12, with a total size of 5,534 square meters. The agreed purchase price, as per the purchase agreement signed today, is ISK 4,704 million, equivalent to 850,000 per square meter of residential property.
Part of the purchase price will be paid with the delivery of share capital and shareholder loans in Reir þróun ehf., amounting to ISK 726 million. Once the transaction is settled, SKEL will have transferred all ownership shares and shareholder loans in Reir Þróun, in exchange for apartments. With this transaction, SKEL has acquired a depreciable asset of approximately ISK 3,800 million and can defer income tax payments that were otherwise due in 2025.
It is estimated that the apartments will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2024. These apartments will be offered for long-term rent through a rental agent. All properties that SKEL has already purchased have been leased out.
For further information please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO fjarfestar@skel.is
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.
Automatische Risikoreduktion: Seitenlinie in Bärenmärkten | BX Swiss TV
Geht das? In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.
Am Beispiel des Schweizer Aktienmarktes erklärt Stefan Buck im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv funktioniert und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.
Im Fokus und zur besseren Verdeutlichung drei Aktientitel:
✅Roche
✅Meyer Burger
✅Bayer
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: SMI über 11'600 Punkten -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- US-Börsen fester -- Gewinne zum Wochenschluss an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach oben. An der deutschen Börse sind unterdessen etwas schwächere Notierungen zu sehen. An der Wall Street sind Gewinne zu sehen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}