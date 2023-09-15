|
15.09.2023 18:53:03
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 37 - End of buy-back
In week 37 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 5,410,243 own shares for total amount of 67,750,490 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|11.9.2023
|10:05:46
|500,000
|12.7
|6,350,000
|11.9.2023
|11:04:02
|500,000
|12.6
|6,300,000
|11.9.2023
|15:13:56
|477,000
|12.6
|6,010,200
|12.9.2023
|09:30:40
|500,000
|12.6
|6,300,000
|12.9.2023
|09:37:38
|993,313
|12.6
|12,515,744
|13.9.2023
|09:35:57
|1,000,000
|12.6
|12,600,000
|13.9.2023
|09:56:56
|450,000
|12.4
|5,580,000
|13.9.2023
|14:38:41
|58,000
|12.5
|725,000
|14.9.2023
|09:49:20
|931,930
|12.2
|11,369,546
|Total
|5,410,243
|67,750,490
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 13,108,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 18,518,518 own shares for 242,482,196 or 0.956% of issued shares. SKEL has now finished the buy-back programme.
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is.
