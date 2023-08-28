|
SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 34
In week 34 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 511,000 own shares for total amount of 6,992,900 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
|Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|22.8.2023
|15:07:51
|157,000
|13,8
|2.166.600
|23.8.2023
|10:20:16
|120,000
|13,6
|1.632.000
|24.8.2023
|10:37:53
|119,000
|13,7
|1.630.300
|25.8.2023
|11:12:12
|115,000
|13,6
|1.564.000
|Total
|511,000
|6,992,900
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 5,682,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 6,193,275 own shares for 83,883,956 or 0.32% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is
Nachrichten zu Skeljungur hf.
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Skeljungur hf.
