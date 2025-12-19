Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’132 0.8%  SPI 18’055 0.9%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’200 1.0%  Euro 0.9314 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’742 1.1%  Gold 4’327 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’808 2.8%  Dollar 0.7955 0.1%  Öl 59.8 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Alphabet A29798540Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie springt an: Institutionelle Beteiligung im Fokus
Geldmarkt-ETFs: Funktionsweise, Chancen und Risiken
Dätwyler-Aktie: Mehrheitsübernahme von Capsul'in besiegelt
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
TKB-Aktie: Neue Chefin für das Privatkundengeschäft ernannt
Suche...
19.12.2025 08:43:09

Skanska Wins $53 Mln Contract To Build New Franklin City Hall

(RTTNews) - Skanska has signed a contract with the city of Franklin, Tennessee, USA, to construct a new City Hall building. The contract is valued at $53 million or approximately SEK 520 million and will be included in the company's US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project involves the development of a three-story City Hall designed to support Franklin's long-term growth. The previous building, recently demolished, had become outdated and no longer met the needs or reflected the prominence expected of a public City Hall. The new facility will house 250 employees and feature a range of public meeting spaces.

In addition to the main building, the scope of work includes utility upgrades, 200 below-grade parking spaces, 0.4 hectares of parkland, and commercial shell space to serve future community needs.

Site work began in May 2025, with project completion scheduled for July 2027.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

07:30 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
07:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Allzeithoch im Blick
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
18.12.25 BNP Paribas: Ausblick 2026
18.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
18.12.25 Cisco erreicht wieder historische Werte
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’629.82 19.59 U9VBSU
Short 13’909.40 13.71 SYNBEU
Short 14’434.68 8.80 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’132.42 18.12.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’545.69 19.16 SHAB3U
Long 12’266.53 13.71 S1FBXU
Long 11’759.22 8.92 SPBBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie profitiert: Gericht setzt Massenklage gegen Grossbanken ein Ende
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nike-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatzplus reicht enttäuschten Anlegern nicht aus
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt
UBS Aktie News: UBS macht am Donnerstagnachmittag Boden gut
Weltraum-Satelliten: Rheinmetall bekommt Milliardenauftrag
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Donnerstagabend
Kurssprung um 700-Prozent: NVIDIA-Konkurrent MetaX sprengt alle IPO-Erwartungen
Analyse: Barclays Capital bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Overweight in neuer Analyse

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:40 ROUNDUP 2: EU sichert Ukraine-Finanzierung bis 2027 - Moskau spottet
08:38 Ischinger: Glaubwürdigkeit der EU bleibt auf der Strecke
08:38 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Adidas und Puma leiden vorbörslich unter Nike-Enttäuschung
08:37 WDH/Grünen-Fraktionschefin: EU verpasst Signal an Putin
08:35 Grünen-Fraktionschefin: EU verpasst Signal an Putin
08:35 Deshalb zeigt sich der Euro etwas schwächer
08:30 Ifo: Aussichten für den Arbeitsmarkt werden schlechter
08:29 Deutschland: Erzeugerpreise sinken weiter
08:17 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax am Verfallstag wohl etwas schwächer
08:11 Kauflaune rutscht am Jahresende auf einen Tiefpunkt