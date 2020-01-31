31.01.2020 08:42:00

Skanska in Research Project to Curb CO2 Emissions Through Artificial Intelligence

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska is partnering with Volvo Construction Equipment, research organization SINTEF and construction software company Ditio to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for construction equipment to achieve less emissions, faster production and lower costs.

Due to logistical challenges in the construction industry, equipment can sit idle waiting on other equipment, causing both unnecessary costs and carbon emissions. The consortium that Skanska Norway is entering will explore methods as machine learning, route optimization and artificial intelligence to optimize the operation of heavy equipment, such as multi-ton excavators, loaders and haulers.

This research project begins in early 2020 and is expected to continue until the end of 2022.

"This research aims to bring about significant reductions in time, emissions and construction costs, and the goal is to make the solution commercially available to everyone. If our industry is to achieve its sustainability goals, we need to work together," says Jo Mortensen, Executive Vice President of Technology and Operational Efficiency at Skanska Norway.

For further information please contact:
Jacob Birkeland
Head of Media Relations
Skanska AB
tel +46-(0)10-449-19-57

Direct line for media, tel +46-(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-in-research-project-to-curb-co2-emissions-through-artificial-intelligence,c3024117

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3024117/1185564.pdf

20200131 - AI CO2 emissions

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/illustration-202001231-skanska-ai-co2,c2742304

Illustration 202001231 Skanska AI CO2

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-in-research-project-to-curb-co2-emissions-through-artificial-intelligence-300996747.html

SOURCE Skanska

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Ölpreise wieder im Rückwärtsgang
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
30.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UnitedHealth Group Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
30.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - (Elektro-) Autobauer mit 45% Barriere
30.01.20
Pharmawerte pushen den SMI
30.01.20
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & Biotech
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Tesla-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit exzellentem Zahlenwerk
Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen beenden Handel etwas höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Swatch-Aktie unter Druck: Swatch leidet unter Einbruch in Hongkong
Nestlé, Credit Suisse & Co: Das unternehmen Schweizer Konzerne in Sachen Coronavirus
Amazon-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursgewinn: Amazon sorgt mit Bilanz für strahlende Gesichter
Deutsche Bank-Verlust etwas höher als erwartet - Aktie zieht an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex werden vorm Wochenende in Grün erwartet. Am Freitag weisen die Märkte in Fernost eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;