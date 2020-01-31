ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska is partnering with Volvo Construction Equipment, research organization SINTEF and construction software company Ditio to develop artificial intelligence (AI) for construction equipment to achieve less emissions, faster production and lower costs.

Due to logistical challenges in the construction industry, equipment can sit idle waiting on other equipment, causing both unnecessary costs and carbon emissions. The consortium that Skanska Norway is entering will explore methods as machine learning, route optimization and artificial intelligence to optimize the operation of heavy equipment, such as multi-ton excavators, loaders and haulers.

This research project begins in early 2020 and is expected to continue until the end of 2022.

"This research aims to bring about significant reductions in time, emissions and construction costs, and the goal is to make the solution commercially available to everyone. If our industry is to achieve its sustainability goals, we need to work together," says Jo Mortensen, Executive Vice President of Technology and Operational Efficiency at Skanska Norway.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland

Head of Media Relations

Skanska AB

tel +46-(0)10-449-19-57

Direct line for media, tel +46-(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-in-research-project-to-curb-co2-emissions-through-artificial-intelligence,c3024117

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3024117/1185564.pdf 20200131 - AI CO2 emissions https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/illustration-202001231-skanska-ai-co2,c2742304 Illustration 202001231 Skanska AI CO2

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-in-research-project-to-curb-co2-emissions-through-artificial-intelligence-300996747.html

SOURCE Skanska