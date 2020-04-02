<
02.04.2020 09:38:00

Skanska Builds New Double-track ON the West Coast Line, Sweden, for About SEK 1.7 Billion

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Skanska has signed a contract with the Swedish Transport Administration to build double-track on the West Coast Line, Sweden. The contract is worth about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden for the second quarter 2020.

The project encompasses 24 kilometers of double-track on the railway line between Ängelholm station and just south of Maria station in northern Helsingborg. It includes 19 new railway bridges and two road bridges. In addition, seven level crossings will be replaced by new level crossings for increased security and the several stations will be rebuilt. New switches, contact lines and signal systems will also be installed.

Preparatory work will commence in late summer/autumn 2020 and the new double-track is expected to be in use during the later part of 2023. The project will be completed in May 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Joons
Press Officer
Skanska AB
tel +46-(0)10-449-04-94
Direct line for media, tel +46-(0)10-448-88-99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-double-track-on-the-west-coast-line--sweden--for-about-sek-1-7-billion,c3079309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3079309/1222762.pdf

20200402 SE railroad

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-new-double-track-on-the-west-coast-line-sweden-for-about-sek-1-7-billion-301033950.html

SOURCE Skanska

