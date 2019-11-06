+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
06.11.2019 21:04:00

Skacel Collection Recalls FlipStix Knitting Needles Due to Laceration

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Skacel-Collection-Recalls-FlipStix-Knitting-Needles-Due-to-Laceration  

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Co)

Recall Summary

Name of Product: US 6 (4.0mm) addi® FlipStix knitting needles

Hazard: The shaft of the knitting needle can split or burst, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knitting needles and contact the store where purchased for a full refund in the form of a store voucher.

Consumer Contact:
Skacel Collection at 800-255-1278 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@skacelknitting.com or online at www.skacelknitting.com/FlipStix_US6_Recall_Info for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 270

Description:
This recall involves US 6 (4.0mm diameter) FlipStix in 6" and 8" long knitting needles. The knitting needles have aluminum shafts that are tapered at both ends. The long shaft holds the active (unsecured) stitches of the fabric, to prevent them from unravelling, whereas the tapered ends are used to form new stitches. The knitting needles were sold in blue, red and yellow combination packages. There are five needles per pack.

Incidents/Injuries:The firm has received three reports of the needle shafts splitting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Independent yarn stores nationwide from November 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.

Importer/ Distributor: Skacel Collection Inc., of Seattle, Wash

Manufacturer: Gustav Selter GmbH Co. & KG, of Germany

Manufactured in:Germany

Footer
This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-017

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skacel-collection-recalls-flipstix-knitting-needles-due-to-laceration-300953158.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:38
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Spät, aber heftig: Goldpreis fällt um 25 USD
11:14
Vontobel: eCommerce: im digitalen Kaufrausch
10:14
Marktrotation bremst SMI
05.11.19
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV
04.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
04.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI weiter auf Rekordjagd | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solarenergie wird gestärkt: Tesla zeigt neues Solar Roof
Adecco-Aktie kann ins Plus drehen: Adecco erleidet erneut Umsatzrückgang - US-Tochter Soliant Health verkauft
Swiss Life-Aktie volatil: Swiss Life steigert das Volumen deutlich
Dialog Semiconductor-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Dialog profitiert von anziehenden Geschäften
Vifor Pharma und EVOTEC gründen Joint-Venture zur frühen Nephrologie-Entwicklung - Aktien höher
Wall Street schafft nach neuen Rekorden Mini-Plus -- SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Oerlikon-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Oerlikon mit tieferen Umsatz und Gewinn
Analysten: Jetzt ist die Zeit der europäischen Aktien
Neue ams-Offerte für OSRAM wird offenbar am Mittwoch erwartet
Ypsomed-Aktie im Sinkflug: Ypsomed verdient im Halbjahr nach "Omnipod"-Wegfall weniger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI und DAX gehen höher aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlich. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte zulegen. Die Wall Street machte nach der jüngsten Rekordjagd erst einmal langsam. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB