WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Skacel-Collection-Recalls-FlipStix-Knitting-Needles-Due-to-Laceration

Recall Summary

Name of Product: US 6 (4.0mm) addi® FlipStix knitting needles

Hazard: The shaft of the knitting needle can split or burst, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knitting needles and contact the store where purchased for a full refund in the form of a store voucher.

Consumer Contact:

Skacel Collection at 800-255-1278 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@skacelknitting.com or online at www.skacelknitting.com/FlipStix_US6_Recall_Info for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 270

Description:

This recall involves US 6 (4.0mm diameter) FlipStix in 6" and 8" long knitting needles. The knitting needles have aluminum shafts that are tapered at both ends. The long shaft holds the active (unsecured) stitches of the fabric, to prevent them from unravelling, whereas the tapered ends are used to form new stitches. The knitting needles were sold in blue, red and yellow combination packages. There are five needles per pack.

Incidents/Injuries:The firm has received three reports of the needle shafts splitting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Independent yarn stores nationwide from November 2018 through August 2019 for about $20.

Importer/ Distributor: Skacel Collection Inc., of Seattle, Wash

Manufacturer: Gustav Selter GmbH Co. & KG, of Germany

Manufactured in:Germany

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-017

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skacel-collection-recalls-flipstix-knitting-needles-due-to-laceration-300953158.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission