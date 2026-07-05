SK Telecom To Build 15GW AI Data Center In Korea

(RTTNews) - SK Telecom (SKM) unveiled plans to construct an AI data center with a capacity of up to 15GW, aiming to establish Korea as a leading AI infrastructure hub in Asia. The initiative comes as global demand for AI model training and inference surges, with high-performance computing increasingly seen as a determinant of national competitiveness.

The project is closely tied to the government's "AI G3" strategy, which seeks to position Korea alongside the U.S. and China as one of the world's top three AI powers. SKT is reviewing critical factors such as site selection, power supply, and operational models, while also aligning with regional development goals.

The centerpiece of the plan is the Ulsan AI Data Center, which will expand to GW scale. SKT intends to activate 5GW in stages beginning in 2029, ultimately reaching 15GW. Building a 1GW-class AI data center could cost around KRW 70 trillion, with financing expected from SKT's own investment, strategic partners, long-term customer contracts, and project financing.

McKinsey & Company projects global data center demand to grow 19-22% annually, with the U.S. alone facing a shortfall of 15GW by 2030.

SKT plans to build a 2GW cluster in the southeastern Gyeongsang region and an additional 1GW in the southwestern Jeolla region, bringing domestic capacity to 5GW by 2029. These facilities will serve as bases to attract global AI infrastructure demand while supporting balanced regional development.