SK Telecom Aktie 620312 / US78440P1084
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
05.07.2026 10:49:05
SK Telecom To Build 15GW AI Data Center In Korea
(RTTNews) - SK Telecom (SKM) unveiled plans to construct an AI data center with a capacity of up to 15GW, aiming to establish Korea as a leading AI infrastructure hub in Asia. The initiative comes as global demand for AI model training and inference surges, with high-performance computing increasingly seen as a determinant of national competitiveness.
The project is closely tied to the government's "AI G3" strategy, which seeks to position Korea alongside the U.S. and China as one of the world's top three AI powers. SKT is reviewing critical factors such as site selection, power supply, and operational models, while also aligning with regional development goals.
The centerpiece of the plan is the Ulsan AI Data Center, which will expand to GW scale. SKT intends to activate 5GW in stages beginning in 2029, ultimately reaching 15GW. Building a 1GW-class AI data center could cost around KRW 70 trillion, with financing expected from SKT's own investment, strategic partners, long-term customer contracts, and project financing.
McKinsey & Company projects global data center demand to grow 19-22% annually, with the U.S. alone facing a shortfall of 15GW by 2030.
SKT plans to build a 2GW cluster in the southeastern Gyeongsang region and an additional 1GW in the southwestern Jeolla region, bringing domestic capacity to 5GW by 2029. These facilities will serve as bases to attract global AI infrastructure demand while supporting balanced regional development.
Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit
Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (Spons. ADRs)
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ GE Aerospace
✅ ABB
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Assicurazioni Generali
❌ Diamond Back Energy
❌ TotalEnergies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht nach Rekord höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- Kein Handel an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung nach neuem Rekord höher. An der Wall Street fand unterdessen kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne.