Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'423 -0.1%  SPI 15'050 -0.2%  Dow 33'685 -1.1%  DAX 15'727 -1.2%  Euro 0.9826 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'295 -1.5%  Gold 2'017 1.7%  Bitcoin 25'615 1.8%  Dollar 0.8931 0.0%  Öl 75.2 -5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Warum die NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. von einem schwächeren US-Dollar profitieren können
Bei Fed-Zinssenkungen: Jeremy Grantham erwartet grosse Herausforderungen für den Markt
Bitcoin-Erholung: So steht Musk-Konzern Tesla derzeit zum Kryptomarkt
Eurex-Handel - So funktioniert der Handel mit Optionen und Futures
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Logitech2575132Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343ams24924656Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Westwater Resources Aktie [Valor: 47339177 / ISIN: US9616842061]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2023 01:15:00

SK On signs deal with Westwater Resources to develop anode materials

Westwater Resources
0.81 USD 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Joint Development Agreement aims to produce anode materials tailored for SK On batteries

Deal with U.S. firm shows SK On's efforts to boost raw battery material supply chain in North America

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK On, a leading electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer, announced today it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with U.S. graphite company Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE: WWR) as part of efforts to strengthen its battery raw material supply chain in North America following the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

SK On and Westwater Resources have signed an agreement to develop anode materials tailored to batteries produced at SK On’s U.S. plants. Westwater’s Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant, pictured above, is under construction in Alabama.

The partnership is part of SK On's efforts to diversify its supply chain and support a growing U.S. manufacturing base.

Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop environmentally responsible, high-performance anode materials tailored for SK On batteries. Should the project end with successful results, SK On will consider an option of sourcing Westwater's anode materials for use at its battery manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

SK On currently operates two EV battery plants in Commerce, Georgia. The South Korean battery maker is also building three EV battery plants in the U.S. with Ford Motor Co. BlueOval SK, the joint venture between SK On and Ford, plans to operate two battery plants in Glendale, Kentucky, and one factory in Stanton, Tennessee.

SK On recently agreed with Hyundai Motor Group to establish an EV battery plant in Bartow County, Georgia, through a joint venture.

Established in 1977, Westwater Resources is an energy technology company focused on developing U.S.-based battery-grade natural graphite anode materials. Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, the company holds mineral rights to explore and potentially mine the Coosa Graphite Deposit that is located across 42,000 acres in Coosa County, Alabama.

Westwater is currently building a graphite processing plant in Kellyton, Alabama. The first phase of plant construction will produce 7,500 metric tons of refined graphite each year.

Anode is one of the four main components for lithium-ion batteries along with cathode, electrolyte and separator. It determines the battery life and charging speed. Currently, graphite is the dominating anode material in commercial lithium-ion batteries.

The latest U.S. partnership with Westwater paves the way for sourcing anode materials in North America in the future as part of SK On's efforts to diversify its supply chain with the goal of taking advantage of provisions with the IRA.

"SK On has been pursuing strategic partnerships to secure high-quality battery raw materials to support our growing U.S. manufacturing base," said Sun Heeyoung, SK On Vice President in charge of advanced research. "With this agreement, we will continue to look for options that can strengthen our materials supply chain in North America and ensure we can help meet the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the U.S."

"The JDA with SK On is another major advancement in Westwater's graphite business, and we are extremely excited to partner with a leading global battery manufacturer," said Terence Cryan, Westwater's Executive Chairman. "Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, many battery manufacturers have sought to secure North American anode material from our Kellyton plant."

About SK On

SK On is a global leading electric vehicle (EV) battery developer, manufacturer, and solutions provider whose mission is to make our world a cleaner and more convenient place as an electrification linchpin.

SK On was launched as an independent company in October 2021 after SK Innovation, South Korea's largest energy company, decided to split off its battery business unit. SK On aims to become a world leader in the clean energy industry by leveraging its global production base and R&D capabilities, as well as its production and quality management know-how.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, SK On has a worldwide presence with battery plants currently operating or in construction across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://eng.sk-on.com/

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources is an energy technology company that is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. Westwater Resources' primary project is the Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, Westwater Resource's Coosa Graphite Deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States — and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit: http://westwaterresources.net.

SK Group is South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate with major operating companies in semiconductors, telecommunications, energy and life sciences. (PRNewsfoto/SK Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-on-signs-deal-with-westwater-resources-to-develop-anode-materials-301813812.html

SOURCE SK On

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Westwater Resources Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Westwater Resources Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Geldpolitische Weichenstellungen
02.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
02.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
02.05.23 Marktüberblick: Covestro haussiert nach Zahlen
02.05.23 SMI unter dünnen Umsätzen aufwärts
02.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch
02.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Die Woche der Notenbanken
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'904.97 19.37 C0SSMU
Short 12'126.78 13.94 BVSSMU
Short 12'571.81 8.93 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'423.33 02.05.2023 17:31:29
Long 10'936.89 18.74 XSSSMU
Long 10'697.34 13.53 W8SSMU
Long 10'261.41 9.00 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
Logitech-Aktie weit im Plus: Logitech vermeldet deutlich weniger Umsatz - Gewinn sackt ebenfalls ab
CS- und UBS-Aktien schwächer: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Woche der Notenbanken: US-Börsen schliessen tiefrot -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich knapp in Grün
SoFi Technologies gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
BP-Aktie gibt nach: BP im ersten Quartal über den Erwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit