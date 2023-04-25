Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'529 0.5%  SPI 15'153 0.1%  Dow 33'531 -1.0%  DAX 15'872 0.1%  Euro 0.9787 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'378 -0.5%  Gold 1'998 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'179 3.1%  Dollar 0.8918 0.0%  Öl 80.8 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
EOS kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Kampfansage an Facebook-Mutter Meta: Frankreich drängt ins Metaverse
Marktkenner rät zu Gewinnmitnahmen bei US-Aktien - Rezession noch nicht eingepreist
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
Wahrheitssuche mit KI: So will es Elon Musk mit TruthGPT mit Microsoft und Google aufnehmen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Kühne + Nagel International2523886Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

SK hynix Aktie [Valor: 18382960 / ISIN: US78392B1070]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2023 01:29:00

SK hynix Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SK hynix
55.50 EUR -3.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Revenues at 5.088 trillion won, operating loss at 3.402 trillion won, net loss at 2.586 trillion won
  • Operating loss continues due to weak demand and price fall of memory chips; Revenues expected to improve in Q2
  • "Company to lead premium memory market with flagship products including DDR5, LPDDR5, HBM3"

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company recorded revenues of 5.088 trillion won, operating loss of 3.402 trillion won (with operating margin of negative 67%), and net loss of 2.586 trillion won (with net profit margin of negative 51%) in the first quarter of 2023.

"As the memory chip downturn continued through the first quarter, the company posted a sequential drop in revenues and widened operating loss on sluggish demand and falling products prices," SK hynix said. "But we expect revenues to rebound in the second quarter after bottoming out in the first, driven by a gradual increase in sales volume."

The company forecasts an improvement in market conditions from the second half of 2023, as memory inventory levels at customers declined throughout the first quarter, while inventory across the memory industry is expected to improve from the second quarter with production cut by suppliers taking into effect.

The company also expects the growing high-performance server market for artificial intelligence including ChatGPT and a wider adoption of high-capacity memory products by customers to have positive impact on the market.

SK hynix, accordingly, plans to focus on the sales of high-performance DRAM products including server DDR5 and HBM, as well as 176-layer SSD and uMCP products in NAND, and plans to maintain investments in high-end memory products that are believed to change the landscape of the memory market, such as chips for AI, even as the company cuts capital expenditure.

Moreover, the company will invest for mass production readiness of 1b nanometer DRAM (the fifth generation of 10nm technology) and 238-layer NAND to support a quick business turnaround once the market conditions improve.

"With SK hynix having secured a top-notch competitiveness for the lineup of products, of which growth in demand is materializing from this year, such as DDR5/LPDDR5 and HBM3, the company will solidify its leadership in the premium market by increasing the sales volume of such products," said Kim Woohyun, Chief Financial Officer at SK hynix.

"The memory market, which is still under tough conditions, seems to be bottoming out," Kim said. "We will make all efforts to restore the corporate value by focusing on improving profitability and technology development as we believe that the market will soon find a balance."

  • 1Q23 Financial Results (K-IFRS)

Unit: Billion KRW


2023 1Q

2022 4Q

QoQ

2022 1Q

YoY

Revenue

5,088

7,672

-34 %

12,156

-58 %

Operating Profit

-3,402

-1,898

-79 %

2,864

(turn to loss)

Operating Profit Margin

-67 %

-25 %

-42%p

24 %

-91%p

Net Income

-2,586

-3,721

31 %

1,987

(turn to loss)

※ Financial information of the earnings is based on K-IFRS

※ Please note that the financial results discussed herein are preliminary and speak only as of
March 31, 2023. Readers should not assume that this information remains operative at a later time.

 

"These materials are not an offer for sale of the securities of SK hynix Inc. in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. SK hynix Inc. does not intend to register any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States."

About SK hynix Inc.
SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-hynix-reports-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301807581.html

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu SK hynix Inc (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Moncler, Eli Lilly & Amadeus IT

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.04.23 Julius Bär: 8.85% P.A. JB BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (60%) AUF FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA
25.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Swatch, Swiss Life
25.04.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.04.2023
25.04.23 Bilanzsaison nimmt heute Fahrt auf
25.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Moncler, Eli Lilly und Amadeus IT mit François Bloch
25.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Warten auf die Big Tech´s
25.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte laufen seitwärts
21.04.23 Luxusgüter bleiben gefragt
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'969.92 19.51 6SSMPU
Short 12'236.58 13.38 A1SSMU
Short 12'678.02 8.85 H4SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'529.44 25.04.2023 17:30:00
Long 11'035.20 19.35 YGSSMU
Long 10'761.36 13.31 XRSSMU
Long 10'328.13 8.89 ANSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie profitiert von Zahlen: Nestlé dämmt Verkaufsvolumenrückgang im ersten Quartal deutlich ein - Lieferkettenengpässe belasten weiter
ABB-Aktie gefragt: ABB mit Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus - ADR-Scheine werden von der New Yorker Börse NYSE genommen
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Kühne+Nagel erzielt weniger Umsatz - Gewinnzahlen besser als erwartet
Idorsia lotet nach Verlust im Q1 weitere Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten aus - Idorsia-Aktie gibt nach
Sandoz-Börsengang rückt näher: Warum es das Novartis-Spin-off schwer haben dürfte
UBS-Aktie rot: UBS macht weniger Gewinn - Rechts-Rückstellungen und schwächelndes Investmentbanking belasten - Dividendenpolitik bleibt
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis hebt nach gutem Jahresbeginn die Umsatzprognose an
Darum steht der Dollar zum Franken nahe dem Jahrestief
Berichtssaison und Wirtschaftsdaten im Blick: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet Handel dank Bluechips fester -- DAX letztendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
"Günstigste Lösung für Schweizer Steuerzahler" - Ex-UBS-Verwaltungsratspräsident äusserst sich erstmals zum CS-Deal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit