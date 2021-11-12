SMI 12’421 0.2%  SPI 16’026 0.2%  Dow 35’921 -0.4%  DAX 16’083 0.1%  Euro 1.0550 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’358 0.2%  Gold 1’862 0.7%  Bitcoin 60’086 0.8%  Dollar 0.9214 0.4%  Öl 82.6 -0.1% 
12.11.2021 01:00:00

SK hynix Receives ISO 26262 FSM Certification, the International Functional Safety Standard in Automotive Semiconductors

SK hynix
81.50 EUR -1.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

- Awarded the Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL-D), the highest level of initial hazard defined within ISO 26262

- Certification to raise company's competitive edge in semiconductor memory technology for ADAS and other autonomous vehicle solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix announced that it has received an ISO 26262: 2018 FSM (Functional Safety Management) certification, the international standard for functional safety in automotive semiconductors. The global automotive functional safety certification institute, TUV Nord, conducted the assessment. Both companies commemorated the distinction by hosting an online ceremony. In attendance at the ceremony were Daeyong Shim, Head of Automotive Business, and Junho Song, Head of Quality System, from SK hynix and Bianca Pfuff, Profit Center Manager Functional Safety and Deputy Head of Certification Body SEECERT, and Josef Neumann, Senior Project Manager Functional Safety, from TUV Nord.

Representatives from SK hynix commemorated ISO 26262 FSM certification with officials from TUV Nord at a virtual event on Nov. 11.

The ISO 26262 is the international standard for automobile functional safety established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2011 to prevent accidents caused by automotive electrical and electronic systems failures. This certification awarded to SK hynix, ISO 26262: 2018, is the latest version with additional requirements for automotive semiconductors. In the automotive industry, safety, quality, and reliability are paramount. Therefore, it is becoming essential that producers of car electronic device related to safety meet ISO 26262 standards.

This certification provides SK hynix with a solid foundation to lead the automotive semiconductor memory market forward, supported by its competitive product offering. The company achieved the top Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) rank in the industry, obtaining an ASIL-D distinction, the highest of four certification levels.

For the FSM certification, the assessment was conducted for SK hynix's 8Gb LPDDR5. LPDDR5 is a high-capacity, high-performance, low-power memory component essential for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technology. SK hynix will continue to strengthen its position in the automotive market by adding products such as Universal Flash Storage (UFS) and High Bandwidth Memory 2E/3 (HBM2E/3) to its automotive product portfolio.

Daeyong Shim, Head of SK hynix's Automotive Business, said, "We plan to expand strategic partnership with our automotive clients as this certification proves SK hynix's automotive semiconductors possess world-leading functional safety technology." Junho Song, Head of Quality System at SK hynix, added, "We will continue to enhance our safety, quality, and reliability to advance our position in the growing automotive memory market."

Meanwhile, according to Strategy Analytics, the total ADAS memory market is expected to grow nearly three times by 2028, with an average annual growth (CAGR) of 24.5% (in terms of sales).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-hynix-receives-iso-26262-fsm-certification-the-international-functional-safety-standard-in-automotive-semiconductors-301422712.html

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

﻿

