SK hynix Aktie [Valor: 18382960 / ISIN: US78392B1070]
11.01.2023 00:47:00

SK hynix Issues Industry's First Sustainability-Linked Bond

SK hynix
61.50 EUR -11.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Semiconductor memory industry's first issuance of ESG target-linked bond
  • Carbon emissions reduction target highlights commitment to climate action
  • Investors' orders surpass initial plan to raise USD 500 million
  • "Successful issuance underlines expectations for a turnaround in semiconductor industry and investors' trust in SK hynix's ESG management"

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it successfully issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB) with a total amount of USD 1 billion.

"The company is highly encouraged by the large-scale investment even during the downturn in the semiconductor industry," SK hynix said. "We see this as a result of global investors' trust in the company's commitment to climate action, along with the prospects of a turnaround in the semiconductor industry later this year."

Orders from more than 304 global institutions surpassed the company's expectations and thus, resulted in a decision to increase the total amount of the issuance from USD 500 million to USD 1 billion.

SLB is a type of bond for which the interest rates can vary depending on whether the issuer achieves predefined environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management objectives. SK hynix aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2* greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity** by 57% compared to the company's 2020 baseline by 2026.

* Scope 1 and 2: Scope 1 is direct emissions generated in the production stage, while Scope 2 is indirect energy-related emissions generated in the process of making electricity or steam used in workplace
** GHG emissions intensity: carbon dioxide emissions per unit of semiconductor memory production (tCO2eq/100million gigabit)

With SLB recently having been thrust into the limelight as one of the corporate sustainability management strategies, SK hynix became the first global semiconductor memory manufacturer to issue such bond.

The company plans to disclose the performance against target for GHG emissions reduction transparently in its Sustainability Reporting System (SRS) every year. The company, subsequently after 2026, will also measure the final target achievement during the first half of the following year and adjust interest rates according to the results.

Prior to the issuance, SK hynix received second-party opinions from global verification organizations on its predefined ESG targets. Moody's and DNV*** evaluated that the company's sustainability performance target is "ambitious" and that it will have a "significant contribution" to corporate sustainability management when achieved.

*** DNV (Det Norske Veritas): A global verification organization headquartered in Norway

Woo-hyun Kim, Head of Finance at SK hynix said, "The successful issuance of SLB is seen as a result of global investors' recognition of the company's commitment to climate action," adding the company "will continue to lead ESG management and contribute to increasing both economic value (EV) and social value (SV)."

Meanwhile, along with SLB, SK hynix issued a green bond with an amount of USD 750 million along with SLB. Green bond is a type of bond with a special purpose, limited to use only to fund environmentally friendly projects. The company plans to invest in eco-friendly projects including water quality management, energy efficiency improvement, pollution prevention and ecological restoration with the funds raised through the green bond.

Disclaimer

"These materials are not an offer for sale of the securities of SK hynix Inc. in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. SK hynix Inc. does not intend to register any offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States."

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

Media Contact

SK hynix Inc.
Global Public Relations

Technical Leader
Kanga Kong
E-Mail: global_newsroom@skhynix.com

Technical Leader
Joori Roh
E-Mail: global_newsroom@skhynix.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-hynix-issues-industrys-first-sustainability-linked-bond-301718504.html

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

