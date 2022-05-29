Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’457 1.3%  SPI 14’720 1.3%  Dow 31’880 2.0%  DAX 14’175 1.4%  Euro 1.0310 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.4%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 28’390 1.0%  Dollar 0.9666 0.1%  Öl 112.2 -1.2% 
1 Aktie gratis

SK hynix Aktie [Valor: 18382960 / ISIN: US78392B1070]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.05.2022 01:30:00

SK hynix Generates 9.4T Won in Social Value in 2021

SK hynix
76.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SEOUL, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) today announced that it generated 9.4173 trillion won in social value last year. Based on the calculations of SK Group's social-value tracking methods, SK hynix's generation surged by 93% in 2021 from 4.8887 trillion won recorded in 2020. The company's performance represents more than half of 18.4 trillion won that the entire SK Group generated in social value last year.

By category, indirect contribution to economy such as tax payments, employment, and dividends totaled 9.7201 trillion won, while environmental performance of business activity recorded a negative 952.7 billion won and social performance of business activity reached 649.9 billion won.

In particular, indirect contribution to economy increased by 81%, or 4.3465 trillion won, from a year ago, helped by the company's all-time high revenues in 2021. Social performance of business activity also rose by 44%, or 198.5 billion won, on the back of efforts to vitalize the semiconductor ecosystem and expanded philanthropic contributions for the underprivileged. But with increased greenhouse gas emissions as a result of more production to meet stronger demand for semiconductor globally, the negative impact grew by 2%, or 15 billion won, in the area of the environmental performance of business activity.

Indirect contribution to economy increased across all categories of tax payments, employment, and dividends. Tax payments soared 160%, or 2.3633 trillion won, on year as the company reported stronger financial results. A rise in the number of employees and bigger compensation package also led to an increase of 56%, or 1.7245 trillion won, in the employment category. Dividends rose by 32%, or 258.6 billion won, as the company implemented a more aggressive shareholder return policy.

In the area of environment, the company reported a negative reading for a second straight year as more resources were consumed to produce more semiconductors, also resulting in a gain in greenhouse gas emission. More precisely, negative cost increased by 3%, or 24.2 billion won, from a year ago, in the area of resource consumption/environmental pollution. Such negative result was somewhat offset by an increase of 128%, or 9.1 billion won, in the product/services segment with development of low-power products.

"SK hynix has been making efforts in various aspects, joining the Green Premium System, trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expanding reuse of wastewater in order to lessen the environmental impact," the company said. "But whatever the reasons are, we are still responsible for the impact we had on the environment. We will continue to aim for an improvement in the environment area and make endless efforts."

*Green Premium System: A pricing system whereby a consumer of electricity pays an additional premium on existing electricity costs in order to use power from renewable energy sources

In the category of the social performance of business activity, shared growth showed the most remarkable improvement. SK hynix has for years continued its efforts to vitalize the semiconductor ecosystem by consistently providing technological support and training opportunities to its business partners. SK hynix has also contributed to localization of materials, parts, and equipment through joint technological development with its partners. As a result, shared growth performance rose by 56%, or 180.6 billion won, from a year ago.

Elsewhere, the company saw a growth of 9%, or 9.7 billion won, in the social contribution area as it continued relevant activities in a socially distanced manner during the pandemic. The performance for "life-quality improvement for the underprivileged" increased by 45%, or 8.2 billion won, thanks to its continued support for social enterprises.

Kim Youn-wook, Vice President for Corporate Sustainability Management, said that SK hynix has been communicating with relevant stakeholders transparently, making public its social value performance for the past 4 years since 2019. "We will speed up implementation of the SV2030, our mid- to long-term initiative for social-value generation, and advance our ESG management commitment further with an aim to contribute to the mankind and the community."

*Specific examples of social value generation and detailed calculation methods can be found from the SK hynix newsroom.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM"), flash memory chips ("NAND flash") and CMOS Image Sensors ("CIS") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sk-hynix-generates-9-4t-won-in-social-value-in-2021--301557022.html

SOURCE SK hynix Inc.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SK hynix Inc (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

27.05.22 Netflix räumt Steuerstreit aus der Welt
27.05.22 Marktüberblick: Einzelhändler im Rallymodus
27.05.22 Alternative Energien – Green Energy, Hydrogen Top Selection und Nuclear Energy investierbar gemacht
27.05.22 Weekly-Hits: Smart Mobility – Die Zukunft beginnt jetzt / Straumann – Starke Wachstumsdynamik
27.05.22 Jochen Staiger: Rohstoff-Nachfrage steigt durch Krise | BX Swiss TV
25.05.22 Roche hält SMI in der Spur
24.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Paramount Global
20.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Airbnb, TUI
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’019.96 15.66 SSSMVU
Short 12’207.42 12.43 TSSMBU
Short 12’728.38 7.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’456.98 23.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’903.28 17.19 OSSM3U
Long 10’672.98 12.78 OSSM4U
Long 10’277.62 8.90 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Terra LUNA-Coins schiessen über 100 Prozent hoch: Folgt nun das Comeback für LUNA?
Alarmglocken schrillen: Sacken die US-Börsen in einen langanhaltenden Bärenmarkt ab?
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagmittag
Siemens-Aktie: Siemens Mobility baut Bahnsystem in Ägypten
Umweltdebatte in den USA: Streit um Folgen des Bitcoin-Minings
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich gestärkt
Eurokurs und Dollar nähern sich zunehmend an - wie wahrscheinlich ist eine Parität?
Akku oder Kabel - was spart mehr Energie?
Adecco-Aktie: Cyberangriff gegen Adecco-Tochter Akka

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit