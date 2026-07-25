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SK hynix ADR Aktie 158366092 / US78392B2060

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25.07.2026 07:30:47

SK Group And NVIDIA Expand $500 Bln+ AI Factories And Memory Partnership

SK hynix ADR
129.76 CHF -8.76%
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(RTTNews) - SK Group and NVIDIA (NVDA) expanded their strategic collaboration with a $500-billion-plus initiative that spans AI factory development and next-generation memory. The two companies signed letters of intent to formalize this comprehensive partnership, which aims to establish large-scale AI infrastructure to meet surging global compute demand.

As part of this effort, SK Telecom will construct a 2-gigawatt NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory in Korea. This facility, scheduled to come online in 2027, will be built on the NVIDIA DSX full-stack AI factory architecture, integrating accelerated computing, systems, software, and partner technologies to deliver maximum energy efficiency and the lowest token cost.

The collaboration builds on decades of partnership between SK Group and NVIDIA, including SK Telecom's recently announced AI Cloud project. Powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin accelerated computing and SK hynix HBM4, the new AI factory will accelerate sovereign, physical, agentic, and enterprise AI services, addressing growing demand across South Korea and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

In parallel, SK hynix and NVIDIA have entered into a long-term AI memory partnership. This agreement secures a stable supply of next-generation AI memory for NVIDIA while enabling SK hynix to expand its growth foundation. Together, the companies will codevelop and optimize advanced memory solutions, including HBM, to support evolving infrastructure needs from large language model training to agentic and physical AI.

The SK Telecom and NVIDIA collaboration will broaden customer access to advanced cloud services, allowing SK Telecom to expand large-scale AI infrastructure while making capital-intensive resources available to a wider range of customers.

NVDA closed Friday's regular trading at $206.84 down $1.92 or 0.92%.

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