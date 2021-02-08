SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
08.02.2021 06:14:00

SJTU Antai MBA Stands Out for Overall Satisfaction and Career Progress in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2021

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA program from Antai College of Economics and Management of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) ranks the world's No.53 according to the latest Financial Times Global MBA Ranking on February 8th 2021. Overall Satisfaction, a newly added item, is an average by alumni surveyed based on a total score of 10. Antai MBA ranks No.2 among a strong echelon of Asia-Pacific business schools with a high score of 9.33, only second to Tsinghua University. This number fully depicts the high recognition of Antai MBA program and its value by the alumni interviewed. As the only Chinese local business school listed among the global top 100 for eight consecutive years, SJTU Antai retains a firm position among the world's top 10 in terms of Employed at Three Months, Salary Percentage Increase and Career Progress Rank thanks to its continued excellence in talent education, branding and graduates' competitiveness.

Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2021: SJTU Antai MBA Stands Out for Overall Satisfaction and Career Progress

In addition, the MBA program of SJTU Antai College ranks 61st among QS Global MBA Rankings in 2021, which becomes the only local business school in Chinese mainland elected among the top 100 for two consecutive years. "Business and Management" of Shanghai Jiao Tong University is also the only discipline of economics and management in Yangtze Delta region among the list of "World-Class Disciplines" according to Chinese Ministry of Education's "Dual World-Class" initiative to build world-class universities and world-class disciplines. Both tier-1 academic discipline and professional master degree of SJTU Antai's Master of Business Administration Program rank A+ in accordance with the 4th Discipline Evaluation and first Professional Master Degree evaluation by Chinese Ministry of Education, while the college's management science and engineering ranks A, thus enabling the comprehensive strength of the college among the top 2 across the nation. The new strategy of "Two types of scholarship, horizontal (academic) and vertical (industry), reinforcing each other and connecting theory with practice" proposed by Dean Chen Fangruo who took office in 2018 aims to open up a new learning dimension that closely combines theory and practice for alumni and students, as well as strives to assume social responsibility of knowledge innovation and talent training as a top-tier business school. Behind the outstanding figures and results on various rankings at home and abroad highlight Antai MBA's profound cultivation of project quality and the school's ongoing investment of resources on projects.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sjtu-antai-mba-stands-out-for-overall-satisfaction-and-career-progress-in-financial-times-global-mba-ranking-2021-301223700.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

